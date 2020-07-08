The University of New Mexico athletic department’s second round of testing for COVID-19 produced one positive result last week, the school said in a press release Wednesday afternoon.
There have been 119 tests within the department since late June, two of whom have come back positive. The latest round of testing took place between June 29 and July 5 when 31 people within the department were examined.
Those examined ranged from student-athletes to coaches and support staff. No information was given about teams or names of people tested.
Athletic director Eddie Nuñez indicated that the lone positive result came from a staff member who had no interaction with student-athletes.
The previous round of testing came June 27 when 88 people within the department were examined in preparation for this week's return of student-athletes for voluntary preseason workouts. All but one test came back negative and the school reported that the unidentified individual who was positive was doing well.
UNM has followed strict guidelines since it shut down its athletics teams in March. A number of athletes have since returned to school for limited, non-contact workouts.
