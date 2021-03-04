A positive coronavirus test for a member of the St. Michael's football program has cost the Horsemen the first two games of what was already an abbreviated season.
St. Michael's administrators informed Raton High School on Wednesday night of their decision to pull out of Saturday's game, which was scheduled for an early afternoon kickoff in Raton. The game will officially go down as a no contest and not count towards either team's record.
It will also not be rescheduled, as the entire football season lasts only four weeks with the first weekend in April reserved for what the New Mexico Activities Association is calling a bowl-type championship weekend.
On Thursday, St. Michael's went ahead and canceled its home opener against Socorro on March 13. Department of Health protocols mandate any positive test be followed by a 10-day suspension of team operations.
All Horsemen coaches and support staff must get tested for COVID-19 and all players will need to get medical clearance before coming back. Players can condition on their own the regular team activities, which includes meetings and any kind of drills, are strictly prohibited.
Saturday's game is the state's first to be directly impacted by the coronavirus.
This is the second positive test for COVID-19 on the St. Michael's campus in as many weeks, according to interim school president Leslie Romero-Kilmer. She said Thursday that last week's case did not involve anyone tied to the athletic department and this week's case was only connected to the football team.
The school issued a press release Thursday saying it has been in contact with the Department of Health, the NMAA and the Public Education Department and it was their recommendation that St. Michael's also cancel its junior varsity football game scheduled for Monday against Moriarty.
St. Michael's athletic director Kevin Garcia said no other teams have been affected by this latest case and that normal day-to-day operations for other fall sports programs in volleyball, cross-country and soccer will resume without further delay.
Romero-Kilmer said she circulated an email to the St. Michael's community Wednesday night to inform parents and staff of the situation. She did not comment on whether the individual in question was a student or a coach, and Horsemen head coach Joey Fernandez said he had been directed not to discuss the matter.
"I just know that they were devastated," Romero-Kilmer said of the football team's reaction. "I'm sure Joey was upset and all those kids were upset."
The NMAA recently drafted a series of guidelines in dealing with COVID-19. In the case of any positive tests, schools are directed to adhere to Department of Health protocols. Anyone who had contact with the individual in question is directed to contact the Department of Health and schedule a coronavirus test.
Students who have tested positive must gain clearance from a medical professional before leaving quarantine and returning to team activities.
Guidelines for on-campus facilities include common sense practices of proper sanitization and social distancing, as well as limitations on locker room access. Football guidelines call for a limit of 60 people on a sideline, face coverings at all times and frequent cleaning of equipment used, including regular sanitization of the game ball.
Romero-Kilmer said the school's focus now shifts to the safety of all those involved and keeping the rest of the school safe. She said she understands the impact it is having on the players, a group of kids who have been working and waiting for over a year to return to the football field.
St. Michael's hasn't played a game since the end of the 2019 season and the Horsemen were slated to be the first team in Santa Fe to take the field in more than 15 months.
"We're dealing with kids' psyches and their lives," Romero-Kilmer said.
