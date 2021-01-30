Moral victories are about the only thing the University of New Mexico’s men’s basketball team has left these days, but even those are getting harder to come by.
Saturday’s chin-up stat? The Lobos outrebounded Fresno State, 19-5, and finished the game with 10 more boards than the Bulldogs.
Just about everything else, however, is a runaway train headed toward a cliff. Saturday’s 65-55 loss at Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif., further cemented UNM’s place in the cellar of the Mountain West Conference. At 5-11 overall and a nightmarish 1-11 in league play, nothing the team tries seems to work.
“I think we’ve just got to stick together, we’ve got to finish the season no matter what,” said Lobos sophomore guard Kurt Wegscheider.
Just playing out the string is what this season has boiled down to for the Lobos. They’ve got eight games left in the regular season and then the annual trip to the Mountain West Tournament. In their current seeding, the Lobos would face host UNLV in the opening round.
The news, unsurprisingly, got even worse just hours before Saturday’s game. Freshman guard Nolan Dorsey announced on Twitter he has opted out and will be entering the NCAA transfer portal. He becomes the second player this month to exit the team, following senior guard Keith McGee.
It comes just a few months after another senior, Zane Martin, transferred out of the program. All three players cited their own well-being for leaving.
That was followed on Saturday night by junior forward Rod Brown’s left-leg injury, one that had coach Paul Weir doubting his status for next week’s two-game road swing at San Diego State. Brown left the game late in the second half and was seen on the internet broadcast avoiding putting weight on his leg.
“I believe [an] Achilles [injury] has been ruled out, and that was my concern,” Weir said. “The doctor kind of has some ideas that he shared but until we get X-rays, I probably don’t want to share that. It’s a little premature for that.”
Of course, nothing has been uglier this season than the team’s shooting. Statistically one of the worst Division I teams at putting the ball in the bucket, Saturday’s 35-percent night fell in step with a season’s worth of poor offense. The final point total marked the eighth time in 16 games UNM has been held to 55 or less.
All of it points to bad play from the team’s guards. Weir has gone to the well several times trying to find an answer for his backcourt, starting a number of different guards in hopes of stabilizing an offense that averages 14.5 turnovers and just 11.5 assists per game.
“We’re going to continue to roll guys through there until someone just really grabs that spot and runs with it,” Weir said. “You know, Kurt [Wegscheider] might be next. He brings a lot of energy and did a good job taking care of the basketball tonight. We’ve just got to continue as a team to look for that leadership at that position that we so desperately need.”
It was just a few games ago that Wegscheider, a natural shooting guard whom Weir heavily praised in the preseason, appeared to be relegated to the end of the bench. He played 24 minutes in Saturday’s game, turning it over just once while finishing with 10 points.
The other options have been a true freshman, a junior college transfer, a senior who opted out and a former North Carolina guard. None have worked.
Saquan Singleton has been the latest option, but his two-game performance against Fresno State saw him turn it over 14 times.
Much like the teams’ first meeting Thursday, this one was tied at the half and remained close until Fresno State made the winning plays it needed down the stretch. Neither team made a shot in the final 2:36 and the Bulldogs closed the game on a 6-0 run, all the points coming from the free throw line.
It underscored another moral victory for the Lobos. They held 7-foot Fresno State center Orlando Robinson to single digits for the second straight game, the only times this season he hasn’t had at least 10.
What the Lobos really need, Weir said, is a break. Their nomadic existence this season is an oft-played discussion, but there’s no hiding the fact that this team — beset with all its problems that are too many to count — is just counting down the days until it’s over.
“We’ve got 20-some-odd days left and we’ve got a lot of games in there,” Weir said. “There’s no breaks, there’s no rest and we’ve got to find a way to fight through with whatever model that’s going to look like for the individuals and team players in this.”
