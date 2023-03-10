Escalante Lobos logo

ALBUQUERQUE — The destination wasn't necessarily a blue trophy for Brycelyn Martinez.

Now, it sure would have been a great way for Martinez and the five other seniors on the Escalante Lady Lobos' roster to cap their prep basketball career. It just wasn't meant to be as a 3-for-26 shooting performance in the second half of the Class 2A championship game allowed the seventh-seeded Texico Lady Wolverines to secure a 44-30 win in The Pit on Friday night.

It capped an improbably run for the Lady Wolverines, who beat the second-, third- and first-seeded teams — in that order — to win the program's 12th blue trophy and its first since 2018.