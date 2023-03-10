ALBUQUERQUE — The destination wasn't necessarily a blue trophy for Brycelyn Martinez.
Now, it sure would have been a great way for Martinez and the five other seniors on the Escalante Lady Lobos' roster to cap their prep basketball career. It just wasn't meant to be as a 3-for-26 shooting performance in the second half of the Class 2A championship game allowed the seventh-seeded Texico Lady Wolverines to secure a 44-30 win in The Pit on Friday night.
It capped an improbably run for the Lady Wolverines, who beat the second-, third- and first-seeded teams — in that order — to win the program's 12th blue trophy and its first since 2018.
As for the No. 1 Lady Lobos, they went a second straight season falling a win short of claiming the program's first title. But Martinez said the seniors on the squad endured playing for five coaches during their careers, and reached the finals the past two seasons.
"I wouldn't want to do this with any other team but my own," Martinez said. "I'm proud that we made it this far."
Bryan Gonzales, Escalante's first-year head coach, said the seniors set a high bar for future teams to reach, but they also did their part in helping the younger players grow and develop to help keep the program strong even as they played their last game.
"The girls really look up to them," Gonzales said. "And they're not seniors that give the girls a hard time. They have really helped in their development and they are there for them. They pushed them. And there is [a lot of talent] there."
Some of that was on display in sophomore Hannah Lopez, who hit the lone 3-pointer the Lady Lobos (22-8) had with 1:28 left that brought them within 40-30. Playing significant minutes was junior post Paradise Velarde, who had a pair of rebounds in the final minutes as Gonzales tried to find something — anything — that could get Escalante out of its shooting slump.
The struggles began to show after Lopez's other basket — and 8-foot runner in the lane that tied the score at 17-all with 2:40 left in the second quarter. Despite missing all six 3-pointers in the first half, the Lady Lobos found ways to get the ball into the paint.
Martinez and Katelyn Hinds were the key components to that, combining for 14 of their team's 18 points before the break.
However, they trotted up The Pit ramp trailing 19-18 after Texico's Kinzee Crow scored on a breakaway layup off a beautiful pass from guard Catelyn Breshears with 6 seconds left.
The Lady Wolverines (17-13) tightened up their defense in the second half, especially in the paint. Escalante missed its first nine shots in the third quarter before Audriana Talamante's layup off of Lopez's dish to the right block. Texico pushed its lead to 30-21.
Escalante was determined not to let Breshears, who scored 21 points in wins over No. 2 Mesa Vista and No. 3 Laguna-Acoma, get many opportunities to score. The Lady Lobos played a box-and-one defense, with either Talamante or Hinds on her for much of the game. It frustrated the senior to the point she stood at the top of the key for a couple of plays in the third quarter.
"She was really in my face, and I couldn't move, I couldn't see," Breshears said. "These girls really stepped up."
The Lady Wolverines were not as points-starved as the Lady Lobos, as they received contributions from just about everyone. Senior post Emma Wahlen had 12 points and collected 10 rebounds, often finding space in the Escalante defense to hit short jumpers or putbacks.
Crow had perhaps the back-breaking play, when she scored on a putback and was fouled. Her free throw grew a 30-25 lead to 33-25 with 5:03 left. That came on the heels of Martinez's last basket of her storied career, a layup with 6:07 left, and it infused some life into the Lady Lobos' hopes when they got within five.
But they missed their next seven shots, which allowed the Lady Wolverines to push the lead to 40-27.
"I take the responsibility for that," Gonzales said of the offensive struggles. "It's my job, ultimately, to have them ready for games. So, I take the hit on that one."