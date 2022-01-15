The New Mexican
You can’t coach height, nor can you wish it into existence.
The University of New Mexico men’s basketball team is proving both things to be true as it stumbles its way through a winless start in the Mountain West Conference.
The Lobos (7-10, 0-4) dropped their fourth straight game and sixth in their last seven outings, losing 71-63 to visiting Boise State on Saturday afternoon in The Pit. They held the Broncos
(12-4, 3-0) to 35 percent shooting — not to mention 17 missed free throws — but were no match in the paint as Boise State dominated the glass to the tune of 52 rebounds to UNM’s 28.
The Lobos were held to just three offensive rebounds for the second straight game, a direct reflection of the team losing its top two big men and a 6-7 forward. It forces them to play with a much smaller lineup that features a true freshman in the low post.
“You’ve got to see the big picture; we’re very, very undermanned, clearly, with our front court,” said coach Richard Pitino in his postgame appearance on KKOB-AM radio.
The Lobos led briefly in the first half but simply couldn’t keep up despite making 10 3-pointers and getting 21 points from guard Jaelen House. Boise State continually kept offensive possessions alive by crashing the glass against a smaller UNM rotation that had at least three guards on the floor all game long.
Broncos forward Mladen Armus had 10 offensive rebounds; all three of New Mexico’s offensive caroms came from freshman center Sebastian Forsling.
The loss drops the Lobos even further into the Mountain West basement. The remain the only team in the conference with a losing record in league play and overall.
“There’s reasons for why maybe we’re in this position but we can’t accept them,” Pitino said.
KJ Jenkins and Jay Allen-Tovar combined for 26 points for the Lobos. Two starters, Jevonte Johnson and Saquan Singleton combined to play 52 minutes without scoring a point.
New Mexico hits the road for its next game at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Colorado State. The game is scheduled for a national broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
Women Lobos defeat Colorado State 85-74
UNM continued to roll, pouring in 19 3-pointers in an 85-74 win at Colorado State on Saturday afternoon. The Lobos improve to 15-4 overall and a league-best 6-0 in the Mountain West.
Antonia Anderson erupted for 30 points while Shaiquel McGruder had a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds, leading the Lobos to their seventh straight win and one of two unbeatens in MWC play.
Paula Reus added 17 points and Jaedyn De La Cerda 10.
The game was tied 65-all one minute into the fourth quarter but a McGruder jumper with 8:30 remaining put UNM in front for good as the Rams were held to just four points over a nearly nine-minute span to close things out.
The Lobos get a week off before hosting Fresno State next weekend in The Pit.
