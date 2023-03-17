ALBUQUERQUE
The race was on Friday for the St. Michael’s Pony Express to bound 45 rows from the top of The Pit to Bob King Court.
But the walk back up? That was another story.
“I’m getting too old for this,” said Lydia Sanchez, the school’s venerated head coach as she reached the midway point up the stairs Friday afternoon.
The difference between the two journeys was the hardware the Pony Express carried back up to their perch in the southwest corner of the arena. For the 29th time in program history — and the 26th time for Sanchez as a performer and coach — the team brought home a state title.
Once again relying on a military routine that always seems to give the Pony Express the edge, St. Michael’s edged defending champions Albuquerque Sandia Prep by a 171.23-167.83 margin to reclaim the title in the opening day of the State Spirit Competition. The team’s score of 89.17 in the military portion of the competition was 4.7 points better than Sandia Prep.
The championship was made even sweeter because the Pony Express did it with perhaps its smallest roster ever — just nine dancers. And all nine also participated with the cheer team, also coached by Sanchez, so the school would have one present at most athletic events.
“This season, we worked so, so hard,” sophomore and team captain Destiney Holmes said. “We really wanted this so bad, and I am so happy we could pull it off for all of us.”
It was a far cry from the days when Sanchez had to make decisions on which 12 performers she was going to choose. However, times have changed since the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020.
The past two seasons has seen the roster dwindle, and that includes last year when the midseason exodus of several upperclassmen left a leadership void that is being filled by younger members.
But Sanchez said she believes many students don’t have the same drive they did prior to the pandemic — and definitely not for a program in which its athletes are up before the sun rises above the Sangre de Cristo Mountains for 5:45 a.m. practices.
“They’re a different breed — a different kind of kid,” Sanchez said.
The same could be said of her current team, especially because members also dedicated themselves to the cheer squad, as well. It made for some long days in which the Pony Express might compete at a meet during the morning, then change uniforms and show up for an athletic event in the afternoon or evening.
“It would be easy to be frustrated,” sophomore Liyah Sifuentes said. “We are working hard and we know we are putting as much as we can into this season and our teams’ dynamic. And we know that the girls who are here are willing to put everything down on the floor, and that’s all we can ask for.”
While it might seem like the Pony Express’ roster struggles might be an anomaly, some dance programs have experienced similar problems. Sandia Prep has seen its roster shrink from the low to mid-20s to 14 this year, and seven took the floor Friday.
Las Vegas Robertson and West Las Vegas competed with five and four dancers. Miyamura, a 4A school, had three take to The Pit floor.
The issue, some Northern coaches said, is one part the lingering effect of the pandemic and developing performers who can compete at a high level.
Taos head coach Danique Silva said she has one senior on her team of eight Lady Tigers and the rest are underclassmen. She added, the dance team doesn’t have the same pipeline of athletes that the program’s successful cheer squad has, but she hopes her current crop of sophomores and freshmen set a strong foundation that can help it grow into a formidable unit.
Taos took seventh out of eight teams in the 4A division, but it came on the heels of last year’s fifth-place finish. She said she believes competing for podium finishes will help attract more interest in the program.
“Every year, you try to hit a higher mark, so that your team is noticed in your town,” Silva said. “For us, we want to place or compete, or take them to different events out of state, so they can see that our program has more to offer than just being the dance team that doesn’t place.”
Capital head coach Rachel Flores said she routinely has about 18 athletes on the Jazzy Kats, but that usually dwindles to around 12 because of eligibility issues and interest. She had a young squad, which just has a pair of seniors and performed in the 5A division, but many members lack experience.
One idea she wants to implement this summer is a dance league that would cater toward elementary and middle school students to help them gain experience by learning the discipline and competing in events. Flores, who is also a dance teacher at Capital, pointed to 5A champion Roswell as an example of a strong dance program that has a feeder system which keeps it competitive on a yearly basis.
“If there is not a program in your community that doesn’t train these girls from when they’re 3 or 4 or 5 years old, we end up getting kids that have never trained,” Flores said. “Then, we’re stuck between choosing the kids who have this training and maybe a few that can trained.
“But we’re always going to be stuck behind teams like Roswell that have had a program for years.”
However, Flores is encouraged by the interest she received from the underclassmen and believes they can make the program competitive. She envisions developing a junior varsity program that can help develop performers. The Jazzy Kats took 20th out of 22 teams in the 5A division and she called it a new start for the program.
“I am an alumni at Capital, and I was a part of the program myself,” Flores said. “I feel like it is my privilege or my duty to help our south-side community and our school and the Jaguar community to put dance on the map.”
The gap between programs like Capital and St. Michael’s is as wide as the distance between the court and the top row of The Pit.