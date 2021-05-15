When the St. Michael’s Pony Express watched the video moments after completing its military routine at the State Spirit Championship on Saturday afternoon, there wasn’t a dry eye in the group.
"Everybody was just sobbing,” St. Michael’s junior Missy Varol said of the team’s disappointment in their performance.
Fast forward three hours later, and tears were spilling again — but of pure bliss. And maybe a little relief.
Northern New Mexico’s most decorated and venerated dance program celebrated perhaps its most unlikely state championship from a rest stop atop La Bajada Hill off Interstate 25. While the New Mexico Activities Association announced St. Michael’s as the Class 1A-3A dance champion Saturday afternoon in The Pit, the dancers and coaching staff were approaching the climb up the hill, certain of their status as second-best.
By the time they reached its top, St. Michael’s celebrated the 28th title in the program’s history and the 22nd in coach Lydia Sanchez’s tenure. St. Michael’s bested Albuquerque Sandia Prep by a 169.86-167.60 count in the only trophy presented in the classification because only three teams competed in the event.
When a reporter informed Sanchez of the announcement, all she could utter was, “Oh my God …" before asking to hang up her phone to share the news with her team.
The mood went from pin-dropping silent to explosive in an instant.
“This was totally unexpected,” Sanchez said later. “I thought we blew it by a point or two.”
The reality was St. Michael’s was a tick better than runner-up Albuquerque Sandia Prep in both the pom and military routines, but it was the military routine result that surprised Sanchez. She spent much of the afternoon fuming over what she saw as a subpar performance in the military routine in the second round. Her consternation stemmed from the kickline portion of the routine, which she has always prided as the highlight of her teams’ routine that was off this time.
Sanchez added she saw her time looked a little off as they marched toward center court for the start of their routine, as the dancers stopped, halted, then started again as if they were unsure what to do. It didn’t impact the overall performance until the end, but it set an awkward tone.
Still, St. Michael’s scored an 83.23 on the routine, which was 1.13 points better than the Sundevils.
“They got the routine going, then they lost it on the kickline with the counting was a little under with the echoing,” Sanchez said. “But they came in and finished strong. When you mess up, you mess up. When you miss the basket, you miss the basket. You miss the field goal, you miss the field goal.”
Yet, Sanchez built the program on the reputation of being mentally strong, and that didn’t change even in the year of COVID-19. The team was very dedicated with virtual and in-person workouts, and Sanchez hired enough assistants to account for every dancer.
“It was a little bit of a challenge, but if there’s a will, there’s a way,” junior Jennifer Lopez Vargas said. “We figured out how we could get our workouts while still being separate and making sure everyone is being held to the same standard. We just worked even harder because we wanted to see each other again.”
It wasn’t a smooth ride for the Pony Express — not even for Sanchez. She twice had to purchase the team’s uniforms after the initial ones were lost and never delivered. Sanchez then spent two weeks sewing rhinestone studs on each uniform to give it that extra sparkle.
In the end, it was worth that extra effort.
“This is our favorite, it makes us look like robots,” senior Alicia Baca said.
And Sanchez wanted the Pony Express to operate like a well-oiled machine for state. St. Michael’s entered the Dance Team Union Nationals’ virtual competition and placed second in military, third in pom and sixth in small varsity kick. In April, the team competed in the NDU regionals and took second in kick and third in military categories.
Sanchez said those competitions were important to get feedback from judges to make adjustments in the routine.
“You want to see what they are telling you to improve upon,” Sanchez said.
In the end, those performances were crucial in giving the Pony Express the slight advantage it needed to out-point Sandia Prep when it mattered the most.
And it made for an afternoon of tears — both in despair and in joy.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.