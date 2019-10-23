Police investigating allegation that UNM quarterback exposed himself in parking structure

ALBUQUERQUE — University of New Mexico police are investigating an incident in which a female student said suspended Lobos quarterback Sheriron Jones exposed himself in a campus parking garage last week.
Jones, suspended earlier this week by head coach Bob Davie after starting the Lobos’ past two games, was named in a police report in which a female student told campus police she exited her car in the Cornell Parking Structure on Oct. 18 and witnessed Jones sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle with his genitals exposed.
The incident took place before the Lobos played a road game at Wyoming on Oct. 19. The complaint was filed by the UNM Police Department on Oct. 18, the same day the team traveled out of town for the game.
The report states the woman, a UNM student who was on campus for a meeting, parked her car in the garage and was writing a card to a friend when she noticed a white sedan slowly pass her location several times.
According to the report, the vehicle, which had California license plates and was later identified as belonging to Jones, nearly rolled to a complete stop, pulled into a space not far from the woman’s vehicle, then headed back down the parking structure in the opposite direction.
When the woman exited her car she noticed the same car stopped in the middle of the driveway between herself and the stairwell, according to the report. She said she approached the car and asked from a distance, “Are you good?”
She said the driver responded, “No, can you give me 10 seconds,” or something similar.
When she approached the car she noticed the driver exposing himself. She told police she recognized him as a UNM football player, later using her phone to pull up the team’s roster online to find his photo, according to the complaint.
Davie announced Tuesday that Jones had been indefinitely suspended, but did not give a reason.
When asked for a comment from the coach on Wednesday, a UNM spokesman referred to Davie’s statements during his Tuesday news conference.
According to the report, “a summons will be issued through Metro Court on Jones for the listed charge.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
