Santa Fe Police is investigating an incident at Santa Fe High’s Ivan Head Stadium that occurred after Friday’s football game between the Demons and Las Vegas Robertson.
Santa Fe. Capt. Paul Joy said officers were dispatched to the stadium at 9:35 p.m. to investigate the matter, but he had no further details. Joy said a police report was filed regarding the matter but it was not available Sunday.
Robertson, which was the Class 3A runner-up in 2018, beat Santa Fe High, 6-0, as both teams opened the 2019 season.