Girls basketball
What happened: The Elkettes had the pace that they wanted — fast — and they wore down the Lady Huskies on Monday in a nondistrict game in Ben Luján Gymnasium. Hope Christian scored just nine points in the second quarter, which helped Pojoaque build a 34-20 lead at the half. By the time the fourth quarter came around, Elkettes head coach Seledon Martinez said Lady Huskies forward Savanna Lewis was affected by the tempo.
Pojoaque outscored Hope 12-4 over the final eight minutes to seal the win.
“She is 6[-foot]-1 and she can move, but she was tired,” Martinez said.
Standouts: Ahsten Martinez, the 5-11 forward, led Pojoaque with 17 points, and Michaela Martinez added 12. Lewis finished with 12 points, and Sophia Legate added 11.
What’s next: The Elkettes (11-5) host Santa Fe Indian School on Wednesday.
