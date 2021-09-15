Pojoaque Valley School District Superintendent Sondra Adams said Wednesday the district is investigating a hazing allegation involving Pojoaque Valley High School student-athletes that was reported over the weekend.
Adams did not say which athletic programs or how many athletes were involved in the investigation, nor the nature of the hazing. She said the district was made aware of allegations involving "some of our students" by an anonymous report through a reporting application it uses.
"Pojoaque Valley School District is committed to keeping out students and school environment safe and will discipline any wrong-doing that is found," Adams said.
Adams said the district reported the incident to Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office and is cooperating with the investigation. Sheriff’s office spokesman Juan Ríos could not confirm it is conducting an investigation.
