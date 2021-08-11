Pojoaque Valley

Head coach: Pat Mares (4th year, 6-18 overall)

Last season: 2-2

Key players: Adam Pacheco, junior, 5-foot-10, 180 lbs., QB; D’Sean Martinez, Sr., 6-0/190, WR/CB; Jacob Sullivan, Sr., 5-9/165, WR/S; Anthony Meloy-Chavez, Sr., 5-9/155, WR/DB; Jose Salazar, Sr., 5-10/195, WR/DB; Dominic Esquibel, Sr., 5-8/185, RB/LB

Outlook: The Elks are one of the few programs in this area whose numbers are up, particularly at the lower levels. Mares has spent his first three years making the hard sell to anyone and everyone on campus, going as far as taking a teaching job on campus and making his face available practically everywhere, from the concessions at basketball games to lending a hand as an assistant track coach. If his enthusiasm pays off, the first results will likely come from his receivers, a unit he says is among the most talented in the state. Whether the line can protect long enough to give the passing game a chance is the real question.