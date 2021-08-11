JACONA
Every football team has its issues this time of year.
Maybe the line isn’t as beefy as some would like. Special teams might have a glaring hole at kicker. The offense could have a quarterback controversy, or the defense might have a hard time stopping the run.
In Pojoaque Valley’s case, the main speed bump between now and the start of the state playoffs in November is the gray matter that exists between the ears. In other words, can the Elks — a team that has seen its depth basically double at every position in the past four years — discover the mental switch that takes it from perennial also-ran to postseason contender?
“This is a huge year for us,” said coach Pat Mares. “Taos has always been the top team in our district, and we’re ready to battle them for the district title, I really feel that way. We’re absolutely ready. We have a coaching staff that’s been around this for four years and they’ve bought in, just like the seniors who have been there every step of the way.”
While the Elks, who bounced back from a pair of mercy rule blowout losses in the spring to finish 2-2, have growing numbers at the subvarsity level, it’s the upperclassmen who rule the roost. Seniors dot the top of the depth chart at most key positions, including the one area Mares thinks could make all the difference.
“Call me biased, call me whatever, but I think I have the best receiving corps in the state,” he said. “I see the skill level, I see the speed, I see the strength.”
The quartet of Jose Salazar, Anthony Meloy-Chavez, D’Sean Martinez and Jacob Sullivan have a combined 16 years of experience in Mares’ system. Hired four years ago to take over a historically struggling football program that had brief flashes of success over the school’s history, Mares took the long road to getting players like those four seniors to don the pads every week.
“All four of them have the speed and the attitude I want,” Mares said.
What helps is getting Mares on campus. Hired within the last couple of years to teach culinary arts at the school, he has become a popular presence on campus.
“We’ve probably added 20 or 25 kids since I got on campus,” he said. “Being here all the time, seeing these students in class and selling them on football, it really helps.”
That’s great, but can Mares cook up a little something special with the line? That — along with an odd issue surrounding the team’s equipment — are the big questions in preseason camp. Starting for the third straight year at quarterback is junior Adam Pacheco.
It’s Pacheco’s growth off the field that has made the biggest difference in his game. His development on it hasn’t hurt, either.
“The way he sees the game is probably the most impressive thing about him,” Mares said. “His pre-snap reads have gotten so much better. It’s essential for any quarterback to read the routes and know the calls he’s supposed to make, and he has learned to make those decisions as soon as he walks up to the line. It’s totally changed the way he plays the game.”
But can he stay on his feet long enough to get the ball into his receivers’ hands?
“I think COVID did a real justice to my older players — to all my kids, actually,” Mares said. “They hit the gym like crazy and put in some real good work when that’s all they really could do. The worked out a lot. Now we just have to go out and play the game. The guys who lifted all those weights need to put that strength on the field.”
As for the gear, half the team has worn the black helmets used by the school’s subvarsity program during preseason camp. The majority of the green lids reserved for the varsity weren’t conditioned properly, forcing the Elks to back out of Friday’s six-team scrimmage at Ivan Head Stadium. It has left the subvarsity players without helmets.
“I’ve been promised that the helmets will be shipped to us on Monday,” Mares said, rubbing his forehead at the oddly funny but equally frustrating ordeal he’s facing. “I’ve been told that we’ll have them in time for our first game. I hope.”
NOTES
Mares is high on running back Dominic Esquibel, the team’s starting running back and its featured middle linebacker. “He’s a guy who runs downhill and looks for contact,” the coach said. “He’ll run right at a guy if he has to. He’s that kind of player, a guy who likes the big hits.” …. Last year’s four-game spring season nearly didn’t happen. The school was in remote learning the entire time and, by the policies adopted by the state, not eligible for interscholastic sports. That changed less than a week before the team played its first game, a blowout loss at Capital in March. Mares said the Elks had been working out and prepping on their own, so when the NMAA called to see if they would be able to fill in at the last second for Capital, they jumped at the chance. “We had just three or four days to get ready for that game,” Mares said. “By the end of that fourth game, we were ready to play more. I wish the season had been longer.”
