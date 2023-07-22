Ethan Meloy Chavez said the past six months have been “a new day.”
Where there was once malaise on Pojoaque Valley’s Jacona Field, there is enthusiasm and excitement — even amid mid-90s July temperatures. Where there was once little teaching happening within the Elks football program, first-year head coach Zeke Villegas has employed more coaches than the team has ever seen.
And at a school where hope went to die, especially after the past two seasons in which the Elks struggled through a hazing scandal one year and an anemic offense the next, there is suddenly a heartbeat.
And Chavez, a senior competing for the starting quarterback position, hopes the rest of Northern New Mexico hears it once the games begin this fall.
“It feels like a total new game to us and the coaches,” Chavez said. “They [brought] in a dude [with a] new and different positive energy that’s really allowed us to be coached and learn, and we want to be out here.”
He said that passion has been evident since Villegas took over in February after spending the previous nine years as the athletic manager at Capital. Villegas, a 2001 Capital graduate, is getting his first shot at building a program, but he’s prepared for it over the past four years.
He worked in a variety of roles at Capital, from coaching the junior varsity program for Ortiz Middle School’s team, under then-head coach Bill Moon. He also created the Northern New Mexico Youth Football League in 2013 that expanded into volleyball and basketball over the past two years.
Villegas applied for the Capital opening when Moon resigned in 2021, as well as Española Valley last spring, before getting the job at Pojoaque. He said he credits Moon’s tutelage for helping him understand how to develop a sustainable program and he hopes to put his touches on that formula.
“If I wouldn’t have had the six years at Capital under Coach Moon, I don’t really think I would be totally ready,” Villegas said. “He set the foundation to help me be where I’m at today. The discipline, the structure, setting practice plans. I learned a lot of that from him.”
Villegas experience at the sub-varsity and middle-school level might prove to be a benefit for him at Pojoaque. He said having a junior varsity is vital to a healthy football program. That last thing parents of underclassmen want, he said, is to have their kids playing at the varsity level right off the bat.
“A lot of parents that I talked to, they didn’t want their kids going from eighth grade to varsity,” Villegas said. “So, that was my number-one goal — get a JV schedule put together and present that when I met with the kids. When I did that, we had a lot more kids come out, especially ... eighth graders and [now rising sophomores] that didn’t play last year.”
Pojoaque has struggled with roster size for years, as it has rarely topped
40 players for much of its 27-year history. For much of the summer, Villegas and his coaching staff have around 60 players show up for summer workouts, although he said that number fluctuates.
Junior receiver Josh Urioste said there is an enthusiasm the program has lacked for the past few seasons. Much of it stemmed from a hazing incident in 2021 in which upperclassmen players reportedly pulled down the pants of underclassmen. Last year, the Elks scored
20 points for the entire season and went 0-9. It led to the dismissal of then-head coach Pat Mares.
“Our coaches had terrible mindsets last year,” Urioste said. “These coaches are very positive. They always have a positive mindset. Whenever we have questions, [Villegas] is not going to put you down. He’s always gonna coach you up.”
If it’s not Villegas doing the coaching, it’s one of his eight assistant coaches. Chavez and Urioste said the team had about half of that last year, but this group is constantly teaching and coaching the players — in part because many of them lack fundamentals that weren’t being taught.
They said it’s been a night-and-day difference this summer.
“It’s a lot of technique — just football smarts,” Chavez said. “Like, being able to turn your hips and knowing how to read your receiver or reading defenses and putting yourself in the right positions.
“You know, [football] is a chess game. It really is.”
Villegas said he and the rest of his coaches have spent much of the offseason focus on the mental side of the game, which he feels is the Elks’ biggest obstacle. In terms of talent, Villegas said Pojoaque has plenty of it but it gets lost when the players lose their focus after a bad play. The best teams have a “next play” attitude and do not allow past mistakes to become a precursor of future results.
At various 7-on-7 passing camps during the summer, Pojoaque showed it had the athletes to compete with most programs. The Elks even won a few scrimmages, which Villegas hopes leads to the kind of mentality he wants to see.
“The No. 1 thing I told them is have a short-term memory,” Villegas said. “Everything is won every single day, and if they put in the work, it’s going to pay off. They’ve seen those strides already now in the summer. We’ve been able to take JVs and varsities to these passing camps and been able to compete.”
As great as that has been, Villegas feels the work in the weight room is equally as crucial to the program’s turnaround. A former bodybuilder, he focused workouts on repetition more than strength, likening it to the grind of a football season.
“It’s a lot more circuit training,” Villegas said. “Like I told them, the strength will come, and it all transfers of the field. We’re not doing one or two reps on the field. When we work out in here, we do 400, 500 reps [throughout the summer]. It’s that mindset of we’re going to have that many reps on Friday nights, so I need you to be able to do more than one or two reps.”
Chavez is becoming a believer, saying he already has seen the benefits of the Vilegas philosophy.
“I already gained like 15 pounds, and I can definitely tell in how much I’m lifting,” Chavez said. “I’m lifting 10, 15, 20 pounds more in almost every single category. On my squats, I went up like almost 100 pounds, which was crazy.”
It’s crazy enough for the Elks to think they can compete in District 2-4A and maybe get into the Class 4A state playoffs. They have not reached the postseason in nine years, the high-water mark for the program. Pojoaque reached the playoffs in five of six years prior and even reached the quarterfinals in consecutive years (2012 and 2013).
Villegas isn’t worried about that in his first year. The big step is changing the culture that has befuddled Pojoaque. The wins, the district titles and the postseason berths will come with time.
The next step comes in July 31, when the helmets come on and two-a-day practices begin as the 2023 season officially gets underway.
“I feel like the work is already there,” Villegas said. “When the pads come on, it’s always different. But I feel like we’re ready for first day of practice.”
Chavez and the Elks can’t wait for that day to come.