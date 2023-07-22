Ethan Meloy Chavez said the past six months have been “a new day.”

Where there was once malaise on Pojoaque Valley’s Jacona Field, there is enthusiasm and excitement — even amid mid-90s July temperatures. Where there was once little teaching happening within the Elks football program, first-year head coach Zeke Villegas has employed more coaches than the team has ever seen.

And at a school where hope went to die, especially after the past two seasons in which the Elks struggled through a hazing scandal one year and an anemic offense the next, there is suddenly a heartbeat.

