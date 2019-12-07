You think holiday meals with the family can be dramatic?
Try huddling up on the bench of high school basketball game when things are getting dicey. That'll be a true test of familial patience.
"It's not always easy," says Seledon Martinez with a smile, referring a coaching staff he's assembled with the Pojoaque Valley girls basketball program.
Among his assistants are his son, Randy Martinez, and his daughter, Rhonda Evenhus. Randy Martinez is head coach of the junior varsity Elkettes while Rhonda Evenhus is usually seated immediately next to her dad on the bench during varsity games.
Both kids were recently asked what it's like to work that closely with their father. Randy Martinez, in a style that's a virtual carbon copy of his dad, rattled off an answer that was short and to the point. Seledon Martinez speaks in a thoughtful tone, but he doesn't mince words when delivering his message.
Rhonda Evenhus, on the other hand, she took a few seconds to ponder the question before giving a more measured response.
"I have to do things a little different because I'm the one who has to kind of reign him in and tell him to settle down, remind him to calm down and take a breath," Rhonda Evenhus says. "But, really, this is a time that I'll treasure for the rest of my life. Coaching with my dad, how can I say no to that?"
As for Randy Martinez, a man whose coaching style and general body language are a younger – and, frankly, identical – version of his father's, following in his dad's footsteps is something he feels is something he was meant to do.
"I've lived with him all my life, so why not do this?" he said. "He didn't coach me when I was young but he was always hard on me. It helped."
Raised in Northern New Mexico as the son of a basketball coach, Seledon Martinez can't envision a life without basketball in his home. The sport is practically in his blood, having played it as a boy growing up in Española and watching his father work his magic at the now defunct El Rito High School.
He has spent a lifetime around basketball, coaching Rhonda when she attended McCurdy. Her senior year, the team made it to The Pit for the semifinals of the state tournament, a memory she say she thought was never going to repeat itself until last March.
With her dad to her left and Randy Martinez on the right, the three of them walked shoulder-to-shoulder down The Pit ramp to coach the Elkettes in the Class 4A state semifinals.
"It was just a surreal moment," she said, her voice breaking with the memory. "I love my dad. I'll follow him as long as he'll have me. To have memories like that with him it's, just, wow."
The coaching tree has been paying dividends the last few years. The Elkettes are 46-11 the last two seasons, and expectations are high again this year as the team is ranked No. 6 in the preseason coaches poll.
While he admits he's no spring chicken and playfully says some days are more challenging than others, Seledon Martinez said having his kids nearby is something he can't do without.
"Been coaching a lot of years and I didn't get a chance to spend as much time with them as I wanted," he said. "Having them with me now, I love doing this. There are times where things are not easy, but you work through them."
The family tree extends to the players, as well. He has grand-daughters on the varsity and freshmen rosters, and counts longtime assistants like Jacob Archuleta and Kim Martinez (no relation) as members of his family.
At some point Seledon Martinez will have to hang it up, hand the reigns of the family coaching caravan to someone else. Until that happens, he's all in with doing what he's been doing for as long as he can remember.
"Each one of them is different," he said of his extended family, each of whom has a direct line to his ear either on the bench or at home. "I'm teaching them the game that was taught to me. The way I was taught growing up."
