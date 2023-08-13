First-year Pojoaque head coach Zeke Villegas breaks a huddle during preseason practice in July. Villegas took over an Elks program that scored a total of 20 points through last year’s 0-9 season. “We had to start from scratch with the offense,” Villegas said. “From just doing handoffs to stock-blocking, you know, the little things, all the fundamentals. All of it had to be installed.”
Pojoaque quarterback Ethan Meloy works with a receiver during practice in July. The senior led the team at various 7-on-7 passing camps during the summer, where the Elks — coming off an 0-9 season — won a few of the scrimmages.
JACONA — Standing near midfield of Pojoaque Valley’s turf field, Elks first-year football coach Zeke Villegas put his hands on his hips, looked at his surroundings and took a deep breath.
“Feels like home,” he said with a smile. “They’re hardworking kids and they’ve done everything I’ve asked of them. Feels like I should have been here a long time ago.”
A lifelong assistant who built a thriving youth football league out of nothing in Santa Fe, Villegas was hired in the offseason to pull Pojoaque out of the ashes of the prep football basement. Shut out six times in a winless 2022 campaign, the Elks scored just 20 points all season. It’s been a decade since they won at least six games, and they haven’t been to the state playoffs since 2014.
To say they’ve got an uphill climb would be an understatement.
“To tell you the truth, we had to start from scratch with the offense,” Villegas said. “From just doing handoffs to stock-blocking, you know, the little things, all the fundamentals. All of it had to be installed.”
The offense is running about 120 plays and utilizing a mind-numbing six quarterbacks. Both of those numbers will drop by the time the season gets going as the word “simplification” will become part of the daily vernacular as the unit settles in and evolves.
Senior Ethan Meloy will get the nod as the starter under center. More of a runner than a thrower, he’ll get plenty of opportunities to move the ball behind a surprisingly deep line. A total of 19 players, roughly half the varsity roster, are classified as linemen.
There’s size in the trenches, to boot. Thirteen players are on the plus side of 200 pounds, including a pair well over 300 in monstrous 6-5, 340-pound senior Jhett Law and 6-3, 320-pound senior Noah White Eagle.
Villegas also got some help from his sons. Senior Zeke Jr. transferred in from Robertson and is expected to gain clearance to play from the New Mexico Activities Association in time for this week’s opener. The younger son, Jonah, slides over from St. Michael’s and is already penciled in as a starter in the defensive backfield alongside his brother.
Jonah has already made a splash, rushing for 160 yards and a touchdown with a dozen tackles in the Elks’ scrimmage last week against Tucumcari.
“Jonah’s got a winning mentality, and as soon as I was hired here he said he wanted to come help me build a winning program,” the elder Villegas said.
The schedule is favorable. Six of the team’s 10 games are at home, all of them in an eight-game stretch starting in late August.
Villegas points to Taos as the favorite in District 2-4A, but he sees a chance for his Elks to at least make up some ground. The other three teams in the district — Taos, Moriarty and Española Valley — all won at least six games and averaged 33 points. Taos made it to the state semifinals while Moriarty won an opening-round playoff game.
“I don’t think anyone expects us to get to where they are right away,” Villegas said. “But you look at the people we brought in, it makes a difference. Our [offensive line] coach, as an example. Jose Cano was with us at Capital and in eight months, their technique went from, like, zero to 10. My coaches are teaching them all to play smarter, and it shows.”
Whether it translates to wins remains to be seen. No one is expecting Villegas to turn the ship around overnight. History has shown a successful season at Pojoaque Valley is defined on a different level than, say, more decorated area schools like Robertson, Taos or St. Michael’s.
Merely approaching .500 would be a source of pride. Returning to the playoffs would exceed expectations.
“The main thing is having a short-term memory,” Villegas said. “I’ve been a part of 0-10 teams and I’ve been there with winning teams and the one thing we always told the players was forgetting the failures and building confidence. If you can get players to play with confidence, the winning will happen.”