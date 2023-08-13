JACONA — Standing near midfield of Pojoaque Valley’s turf field, Elks first-year football coach Zeke Villegas put his hands on his hips, looked at his surroundings and took a deep breath.

“Feels like home,” he said with a smile. “They’re hardworking kids and they’ve done everything I’ve asked of them. Feels like I should have been here a long time ago.”

A lifelong assistant who built a thriving youth football league out of nothing in Santa Fe, Villegas was hired in the offseason to pull Pojoaque out of the ashes of the prep football basement. Shut out six times in a winless 2022 campaign, the Elks scored just 20 points all season. It’s been a decade since they won at least six games, and they haven’t been to the state playoffs since 2014.

Pojoaque football 02

Pojoaque quarterback Ethan Meloy hands off to running back Josh Urioste during practice in July. Both have praised the new coaching staff’s focus on teaching and developing technique.

