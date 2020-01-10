Girls basketball
Pojoaque Valley 52, Portales 37
What happened: The Elkettes apparently are using the same script from last year's trip to the Portales Shootout. After losing to Class 5A Carlsbad, 41-33, on Thursday, they rebounded against the host Lady Rams — just like last year. The difference was that Pojoaque didn't need last-minute heroics this time against Portales. Instead, a 16-8 scoring run in the fourth quarter put the game away.
"The girls played the way they are capable of playing," Elkettes head coach Seledon Martinez said.
Standouts: Michaela Martinez had a team-high 16 points for Pojoaque, while Ashten Martinez was a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line and had 12 points. Tonni Aquino added 10.
What's next: The Elkettes (10-4) take on Gallup on Saturday in the final game of the round-robin tournament.
Boys basketball
Pecos 63, Hagerman 38
What happened: The usual first-quarter blitz didn't quite work for the Panthers, who only led 22-9 after eight minutes. However, they held the Bobcats to just six points in the second quarter and took a 41-15 lead at the half.
Pecos leaned heavily on senior forward Xavier Padilla, who had 23 points in the first half, because the Panthers made just two of 21 shots from 3-point range. That helped Hagerman in the second half, though, as the team outscored the Panthers 23-22 the rest of the way.
Standouts: Padilla finished with 31 points, while Ismael Villegas added 12. Isaiah Salazar scored 11 points to lead the Bobcats' attack.
What's next: Pecos (12-1) plays Dulce on Tuesday.
