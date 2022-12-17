Pojoaque Valley Elks Elkettes logo

Boys basketball

Pojoaque Valley 66, Portales 64 (OT)

What happened: Derek Sanchez carried Pojoaque to their very own Ben Lujan Tournament championship, but it was the Elks who collectively downed the Rams in an overtime thriller in Ben Lujan Gymnasium Saturday. Pojoaque's last seven points came on a 3-pointer by Dalian Lopez, and buckets from Nick Manzanares and Tobias Velasquez to seal the win. It capped a rally from a 43-32 heading into the fourth quarter, as the Elks outscored Portales 24-13 to force overtime at 56-all.

