Boys basketball
Pojoaque Valley 66, Portales 64 (OT)
What happened: Derek Sanchez carried Pojoaque to their very own Ben Lujan Tournament championship, but it was the Elks who collectively downed the Rams in an overtime thriller in Ben Lujan Gymnasium Saturday. Pojoaque's last seven points came on a 3-pointer by Dalian Lopez, and buckets from Nick Manzanares and Tobias Velasquez to seal the win. It capped a rally from a 43-32 heading into the fourth quarter, as the Elks outscored Portales 24-13 to force overtime at 56-all.
Top players: Velasquez had a team-high 19 points to lead the way, while Sanchez finished with 15 points after scoring 65 in the first two games of the tournament. D.J. Jaramillo added 12.
What's next: Pojoaque (9-2) and Rams (5-4) face off again in the opening game of the Portales Shootout on Jan. 5.
Silver 44, Santa Fe Indian School 33
What happened: The Colts built a 24-17 halftime lead in the third-place game of the Ben Lujan Tournament, then outscored the Braves 10-5 in the third quarter to up the margin to 34-22. SFIS only made four field goals in the second half.
Top players: Landen Reed led Silver with 12 points, while Edgar Melendez scored eight of his 10 points in the fourth quarter, hitting all six free throws in the process. Owen Pecos had 16 points to lead the Braves.
What's next: SFIS (5-4) takes on Monument Valley (Ariz.) in the opening round of the Striking Eagle Invitational played at Johnson Gym on the campus of the University of New Mexico.
Mesa Vista 60, Monte del Sol 56
What happened: The first half belonged to the Dragons, who led by as much as 20 points before taking a 38-21 lead at the half of the Ben Lujan seventh-place game. But Mesa Vista held Monte del Sol to just seven points in the third quarter to trim the margin to 45-36. Then the Trojans finished the game on a 24-11 scoring run to win the game.
"We just didn't handle the pressure in the second half," Monte del Sol head coach Ralph Casaus said. "They took us out of our game and we folded."
Top players: Jordan Cervantes scored 26 points to lead Mesa Vista, while Brandon Sandoval and Anjel Montoya each had nine. Kevin Enriquez led the Dragons with 23 points, but just five came after halftime. Xandro Zubia added 16.
What's next: The Trojans (4-3) takes on Santa Rosa at home on Tuesday. Monte del Sol (3-5) plays at Coronado on Tuesday.
Las Vegas Robertson 88, Socorro 50
What happened: The Cardinals were right at home, even if the nondistrict game against the Warriors was at Memorial Middle School. They built a 23-9 lead after a quarter and increased the margin to 49-22 at the half, then 70-33 entering the final quarter. Eleven of the 12 Cardinals scored on the day.
Top players: Jesse James Gonzales had 19 points, while eighth grader Nathan Gonzales added 16 points, respectively. Nathaniel Gonzales had 10.
What's next: The Cardinals (7-0) entertains Laguna-Acoma on Thursday.
Girls basketball
Mesa Vista 48, Dulce 46
What happened:
In a thrilling, back-and-forth affair, the Lady Trojans won their first outright Ben Lujan Tournament championship by outscoring the Lady Hawks 10-8 in the fourth quarter to break a 38-all tie in Ben Lujan Gymnasium. Tana Lopez exploded for nine points in the final quarter, hitting three of four free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
Top players: Lopez had 22 points to lead the way for Mesa Vista, with 15 in the second half. Amarissa Quintana added 15. Bailey Vigil led Dulce with 16 points.
What's next: The Lady Trojans (6-0) plays Santa Rosa at home on Tuesday.
Crownpoint 30, Pojoaque Valley 26
What happened: The Lady Eagles rallied from a 17-12 halftime deficit by holding the Elkettes to just nine points in the second half of the Ben Lujan third-place game. Crownpoint outscored Pojoaque 13-6 in the third quarter to take a 25-23 lead into the final quarter before holding on for the win. The Eagles' Janaya Tom could not be stopped, as she 21 points to carry her team.
Top players: Jazmine Valdez had 14 points to lead Pojoaque, hitting four 3-pointers along the way.
What's next: Pojoaque (5-5) plays at Raton on Wednesday.
Shiprock 50, Monte del Sol 9
What happened: The Lady Dragons finally scored before halftime, getting four points by Estrella Miramontes in the first half. Still, they trailed 33-6 at the half of the seventh-place game of the Ben Lujan Tournament. The Lady Chieftains fed on the junior center Shaliesha Begay, scoring 12 of her 17 points in the first half.
Top players: Miramontes led Monte del Sol with six points.
What's next: Monte del Sol (0-5) plays at Coronado in a nondistrict game on Tuesday.
St. Michael's 48, Abq. Bosque School 7
What happened: The Lady Horsemen countered the size of the Lady Bobcats with pressure and speed. They held Bosque School to just two points in the first quarter, building a 21-2 lead in the process.
"We were able to score so many points in the first quarter because of steals at the top of our press," St. Michael's head coach Sonya Ruiz said.
Top players: Lauryn Pecos scored 11 points in her first game after a week absence from the court for the Lady Horsemen, and Jada Lujan added eight.
What's next: St. Michael's (7-2) won't see the court until after the Christmas break, playing Albuquerque Sandia Prep in the opening round of the Lady Horsemen Christmas Tournament on Dec. 27.