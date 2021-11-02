Volleyball
Pojoaque Valley 3, Española Valley 0
What happened: Serving and defense — it's a combination that has served the Elkettes well this season. That continued Tuesday in the home finale in Ben Luján Gymnasium as Pojoaque swept the Lady Sundevils, 25-3, 25-10, 25-16, to improve to 6-1 in District 2-4A. The wins sets up a matchup at Los Alamos on Thursday for the district title. If the Elkettes win in four games, they will hold the tiebreaker against the Lady Hilltoppers with more wins (Los Alamos beat Pojoaque in five games on Oct. 19).
Top players: Adrianna Rodriguez had a team-high 25 digs to go with five aces and five kills. Shontelle Molina added 18 digs, while Taylor Quintana recorded 15 digs, 20 assists and a pair of aces. Sonya Quintana had 13 kills to lead the Elkettes, and added two blocks, while Anica Urioste had 11 kills and 15 digs.
What's next: Pojoaque (14-7 overall) plays at Los Alamos Thursday. Española ends its season at 8-15, 0-8 in district play.
