No ball drops.
That credo is a way of life for the Pojoaque Valley volleyball program, and the Elkettes served a reminder of that Saturday night in the finals of the Tournament of Champions in Santa Fe High’s Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium. It seemed like the only time the ball did find hardwood was on Albuquerque Hope Christian’s side of the floor, as Pojoaque demonstrated its usual defensive dominance in a 25-23, 25-23, 25-9 win to secure its first title in the tournament since 2011.
Thanks goes to the credo.
“Just always be aware [of where the ball is] until the whistle blows,” senior libero Mikayla Padilla said. “We’re always moving and getting to where we need to be.”
The last time the Elkettes won this tournament, they went on to win the third of five straight Class 3A titles. Is this a sign that Pojoaque is again among the state’s elite? Elkettes head coach Joe Rodriguez isn’t about to go that far, but the team’s performance against a team that also is considered a 4A contender was encouraging.
“We’re growing,” Rodriguez said. “The talent has always been there. It’s just how you implement it and use it. So, we’re good. We’re good.”
But the potential to be better is clearly there. Pojoaque controlled the match with its serving and defense, as the Lady Huskies struggled to get into their sets because of the serving, then struggled to find holes as Pojoaque seemed to be everywhere on the court.
What was most impressive with the Elkettes’ effort was the front row’s defense. The group of Leah Trujillo, Ashten Martinez and Lauren Gomez provided a strong block at the net, and coupled that with great reflexes when Hope Christian hitters broke through the wall. The trio consistently kept rallies alive by instinctively reaching out for hits heading for the ground and popping them up for the back row or setter Ayana Aguirre to pick up.
Trujillo said Rodriguez has made it a point in practices to work on that, so that it becomes natural in matches.
“One of our practices, he dedicated to getting that tip or if it tips right over the middle, to get that right up,” Trujillo said. “That was one of our weak points last year. Even our [opposite-side hitters] are doing a better job on that.”
With the court mostly covered, Pojoaque (6-2) could then unleash its hitting attack that looks sharper with every match. Martinez continued her dazzling play of late with 10 kills and six blocks on the evening, as she peppered the Lady Huskies defense with a combination of power hits that found the middle of the court and tips that left defenders on their heels.
Trujillo came up strong in Game 3 with three kills and a block as the Elkettes built a 21-8 lead on her final kill that barely kissed the endline. She finished with five kills and three blocks, and credited her improved play to Martinez, the senior captain she looks up to.
It was needed in the morning semifinal as Pojoaque was without its two top outside hitters and Martinez, who were all taking college-entrance exams, against undefeated Santa Fe High. After dropping the first game 25-15, the Elkettes rallied to win the last three games, 25-16, 25-22, 25-21.
“[Rodriguez] he told me to step up, and we had a blast,” Trujillo said.
As great as the win was, Rodriguez and the Elkettes understand that a great start can be undone by a lackluster finish. Last season, Pojoaque was 17-2 and needed to beat Los Alamos to win the District 2-4A title in the season finale. Instead, the Lady Hilltoppers won the district by beating the Elkettes in five games, and started a 1-3 finish to the year.
“We’re focusing on the little things,” Rodriguez said. “More fundamentals, blocking, passing. Camaraderie. There was some people who didn’t get along [last year]. I don’t expect them to be best friends, but we’re on this court, we’re all one unit.”
Third place
Santa Fe High 3, Capital 0
The Demonettes rebounded from their semifinal loss by not dropping a game to their crosstown and District 5-5A rivals in a 25-16, 25-20, 25-16 win. Santa Fe High (6-1) also was affected by the absence of a couple of players who were taking their college entrance exams during the semifinal round, but it also was missing senior Ainsley Reynolds-Smith and Laila Bernardino, who are both nursing injuries.
Setter Courtney Overbrook was one of those absentees, but she returned in the afternoon to record 47 assists and lead a high-flying attack at the net. Salome Romp had 17 kills, while Joey Chambers added 12 and Isabella Melton 10.