The issue for the Pojoaque Valley Elks this season has never been about effort.
They have played hard enough to win, but the obstacle was to play smart enough to win.
For the past four games, Pojoaque showed what smart basketball looks like, and it might be the moment that the program turns the corner to respectability. Facing a Santa Fe Indian School team that was on a five-game winning streak, the Elks used defensive intensity and savvy play to pull out a 72-61 win and earn their first Ben Luján Tournament championship since 2015 in Ben Luján Gymnasium on Saturday. They also extended their winning streak to four.
Thomas Vigil, Pojoaque’s third year head coach, thinks his team has figured out how to win games, but the result won’t be known until February and March. Right now, the program is enjoying its longest run of success since the 2016-17 team won four in a row in January.
“The mental and psychological part of any sport, whether it be individual or team, is so great,” Vigil said. “Anybody who has played sports understands that when you get into a slump, it’s a mental one, not a physical one. You get these world-class athletes who suddenly can’t hit a fastball, and it’s because it’s a mental obstacle.
“Our obstacles haven been, in large part, mental.”
The breakthrough might have come at last week’s Hub City Invitational in Belen. After losing close games to the host Eagles (39-37) and Miyamura (56-48), the Elks beat Class 5A’s Las Cruces Mayfield, 56-54, to take seventh place in the tournament. The Elks followed that by blowing out Crownpoint (70-20) and Monte del Sol (64-32) to reach the tournament finals.
Against the Braves, Pojoaque (6-6) jumped out to a 23-13 lead after a quarter on Lucas Archibeque’s buzzer-beating 19-footer. The Elks withstood a 6-0 spurt by the Braves (6-5) in the second that cut the margin to 35-30 on Debrylan Candelario’s bucket with less than 4 minutes left.
Pojoaque responded with a 6-0 run that was a part of a closing 11-4 spurt that padded the lead to 46-34 at the half.
Speaking of playing smart, SFIS head coach Jason Abeyta said his team did not play with the intensity it needed and the kind the Elks had.
“It’s a hard, uphill battle, and we need to teach the kids that the tenacity has to be there at all times,” Abeyta said. “Hopefully, we’ll get it going.”
The Elks never let up as they hit their first four shots of the second half, and pushed the lead to 57-40 on Dante Ortiz’s transition layup with 4:44 left in the quarter. SFIS never got closer than 10 points the rest of the way as Pojoaque always seemed to have the right answer. As the Braves fouled in the fourth quarter, the Elks oozed confidence as they hit nine of 10 to ice the victory.
Not even foul trouble — Ortiz and Noah Dela Cruz sat on the bench for stretches of the first half — could dent the confident veneer Pojoaque is developing.
“They ended up being ready for the fourth quarter, for the home stretch, and they played really smart,” Vigil said. “There was a play when we broke the man-to-man press, and Noah could have gone and shot a layup. If he misses, all of a sudden, you get a four-point swing and it the outlook could be completely different.”
And if Pojoaque doesn’t beat Mayfield, perhaps the outlook for the rest of the season could have had a drastically different tone.
Third placeMonte del Sol 49, Mesa Vista 42The Dragons knew the game plan — stop Damian Trujillo. While the Trojan senior scored 22 points, the bulk of them came in the first and final quarter. In between, Mesa Vista managed just 13 points and Monte del Sol (4-4) rallied from a 16-10 deficit in the first quarter to build a 35-29 lead entering the fourth.
The difference was a change in zone defenses the Dragons used.
“We started out with a 1-3-1, and we were trying to contain No. 21 [Trujillo],” Dragons head coach Ralph Casaus said. “He scored 30-something points on us [in a 64-50 win Dec. 12]. We were kinda getting lost in the 1-3-1, so we went to a 2-3 and hope that someone stays on him. Our kids did a good job of watching him.”
Meanwhile, the Trojans (3-3) lost track of Dragons sophomore Brayan Roybal, who had 11 of his 15 points in the second half. Monte del Sol also knocked down four 3s in the second half. Three came in the third quarter as the Dragons used a 17-6 scoring run to take the lead. Kevin Enriquez added 10.
Fifth placeAbq. Menaul 57, Peñasco 33Menaul (5-5) built a 32-19 lead at the half, then held Peñasco (2-8) to just two points in the third quarter in a battle of Panthers to secure the consolation championship. Carlos Fuentes scored a team-high 20 points, and Kenshin Tomofuji added 10. Elijah Lucero paced Peñasco with 14 points.
Seventh placeCrownpoint 54, McCurdy 51The 3-point line proved to the difference as the Eagles (3-9) knocked down eight shots from beyond the arc and the Bobcats made just seven. The Eagle hit three triples in the fourth quarter to break a 41-all tie and take seventh place.
Tylon Tsotsie had four 3s in the game, and two came in the final 8 minutes as he finished with 16 points. Jess Andis added 10 in a supporting role. McCurdy (2-6) was led by Nicholas Croff, who had 12 points.
