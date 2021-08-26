Volleyball
Pojoaque Valley 3, Abq. Sandia Prep 0
What happened: The Elkettes showed they are ready to rebound from a 4-4 spring season with a convincing 25-17, 25-8, 25-22 season-opening win over the reigning Class 3A champion Lady Sundevils in Ben Lujan Gymnasium. Pojoaque head coach Joe Rodriguez said his team's serving kept Sandia Prep out of its system and gave the Elkettes plenty of free balls to help set up their hitters.
Top players: The back-row duo of Adrianna Rodriguez and Anica Urioste combined for 35 digs, with Urioste responsible for 25 of them. Rodriguez also had nine kills and three aces. Larissa Rodriguez had a team-high seven aces from the service like, and setter Taylor Quintana had 25 assists.
What's next: Pojoaque takes on Las Vegas Robertson at home at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
