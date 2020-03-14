ALBUQUERQUE — One of the lasting memories of Marcos Rivera’s senior year as a boys basketball star at Pojoaque Valley isn’t the impact that broke his leg in a game against St. Michael’s just before the playoffs started.
It’s also not of him wearing a blazer and slacks, refusing to take a seat on the bench during the Elks’ win in the regional tournament in Los Lunas as he stood on the sidelines and pounded his crutches on the floor countless times while rooting on his teammates.
Instead, it’s the realization that what happened to him nearly happened to his players just as last week’s boys basketball state tournament got underway.
Rivera lost his shot at playoff immortality in 2001 when he went down with a crushing injury that derailed what looked like a potential championship run for the Elks. They wound up finishing third, back when consolation games were still a part of the playoff process.
Now the head coach at Sandia Prep, the 37-year-old nearly had his own team see its tournament dreams dashed when the coronavirus pandemic threatened to shut down the weeklong event. Instead, the New Mexico Activities Association decided to push forward in empty arenas as fans were prohibited from attending.
“For the last [two days] us sports junkies have been watching college basketball coaches have to tell their seniors they can’t play in their tournament, their season’s over,” Rivera said. “And we get a chance. I’m just so excited that my boys didn’t have to go home and not finish this. To have a chance to play it out. I’m so thankful to the NMAA that they gave us an opportunity to play. A lot of other states are shutting it down. I don’t know what I would have told these guys after Wednesday.”
It may have gone a little something like this: Life is sometimes frail, sometimes fleeting. His own personal memories are always there, floating just below the surface.
“I think back to that and it hurts sometimes that I never got to play in it,” he said. “But I think, because of that, I got into coaching.”
Rivera certainly landed on his feet, although his injury changed his life forever. He said it made him look at the game from a coach’s perspective, that it ignited a passion for carrying on his love for the sport by calling the shots from the sidelines.
As a 20-year-old college student at the University of New Mexico he was recruited join head coach Damian Segura’s staff at St. Pius. Rivera worked his way up the ranks, spending 14 years by Segura’s side while helping the Sartans win four state championships.
Rivera counts Segura, a St. Michael’s graduate, as his primary mentor, and he still leans on Segura’s insight as much as possible. That included last week when he studied film and poured over game plans with his former bench boss.
“He’s a part of my family, he’s taught me so much about coaching,” Rivera said. “I’m not here without him giving me a job, without him giving me a shot 18 years ago when I was 20 years old.”
Rivera said he constantly reminds his players at Sandia Prep that there’s no way to predict the future and that the end, for better or worse, is always a possibility.
Sandia Prep’s end came in Saturday’s Class 3A championship game loss to district rival Bosque. The Sundevils missed a potential title-clinching layup with two seconds left in regulation, then lost in overtime.
As much as it hurt, Rivera said just being there and enjoying the moment with his players was all that truly mattered. Having had it all taken away from him during his final days as a player, it has given him the kind of perspective that makes him cherish moments like Saturday.
He said the true lesson to be learned was that things don’t always go according to plan.
“You don’t know what’s going to happen next year,” he said.
GAME NOTESBosque’s Elijah Davidson had 26 points, leaving him just three points shy of 2,000 for his prep career. A 6-foot-4 senior, he will play at Western State in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference next season.
