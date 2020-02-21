Girls basketball
Pojoaque Valley 54, Los Alamos 40
What happened: Another year, another battle with Española Valley on the horizon for the Elkettes. The two teams will have a playoff for the top seed after Pojoaque pulled away from the Lady Hilltoppers with a 16-7 scoring run in the third quarter to build a 42-27 lead in a District 2-4A game in Ben Lujan Gymnasium.
"They played well in the first and the third [quarters]," Pojoaque head coach Seledon Martinez said. "Everybody did their part, and everyone did what they were supposed to do."
Standouts: Michaela Martinez led the Elkettes with 15 points while Ashten Martinez added 13. Los Alamos had Becca Green score 16 points.
What's next: Pojoaque Valley (20-6 overall, 7-1 in 2-4A) plays Española Valley early next week at a neutral site for the top seed in the district tournament. Los Alamos (11-15, 2-6) finished in a three-way tie for last place.
Santa Fe Indian School 59, St. Michael's 52
What happened: The Lady Horsemen had their chances in their 2-3A finale in Perez-Shelley Gymnasium, but the offense went cold. St. Michael's used a 10-4 spurt to start the fourth quarter to take a 50-45 lead. The score was tied at 52-all before the Lady Braves reeled off the last seven points to secure the win and a three-way tie for first place with Las Vegas Robertson and West Las Vegas. However, the tiebreaker left SFIS in third place, and an East-West playoff is set for next week.
Standouts: Stella Valencia had 10 points and 17 rebounds for the Lady Horsemen (13-13, 3-5). Carisa Padilla led the team with 17 points, and Lauryn Pecos had 14. SFIS had Jordan Torres with 16 points, Cameron Conners 12, and Hunter Garcia with 12.
What's next: SFIS (20-6, 6-2) awaits the Raton-St. Michael's winner in the opening round of the district tournament.
Boys basketball
Pecos 64, Texico 45
What happened: The Panthers finished the 7-2A season undefeated and won their 21st consecutive game, but it wasn't as easy as it appears. The Wolverines led 16-11 after a quarter, but Pecos responded with a 21-10 scoring run to finish the first half with a 32-26 lead. It wasn't until an 18-9 fourth quarter run that the Panthers finally took control.
Pecos only made one 3-pointer.
Standouts: Ismael Villegas led the Panthers' attack with 19 points, while hitting 9 of 11 shots at the free-throw line. Xavier Padilla had 15 points, while Anthony Armijo added 13. Luke Phipps paced Texico with 20 points.
What's next: Pecos (24-1, 6-0) will host the 7-2A tournament championship next week.
