Girls basketball
Pojoaque Valley 72, Moriarty 44
What happened: The Lady Pintos scored the first basket of the third quarter Thursday to get within 37-28, but the Elkettes outscored them 20-6 the rest of the quarter to take a commanding 57-34 lead in Ben Lujan Gymnasium. Pojoaque advanced to its third straight District 2-4A Tournament championship.
“We got into a little zone, got some steals and some layups,” Pojoaque head coach Seledon Martinez said. “They got the first bucket, but after that we took over.”
Standouts: Michaela Martinez led quartet of double-digit scorers for the Elkettes with 19 points. Ashten Martinez added 16, Tonni Aguino had 12 and Anissa Herrera scored 10. Kailei Edwards led Moriarty (10-15) with 15 points.
What’s next: No rest for the Elkettes (21-7), as they play Española in Edward Medina Gymnasium on Friday.
Academy for Technology and the Classics 49, Tierra Encantada 29
What happened: The Phoenix pressed their way to a 29-9 lead at the half of the District 2-2A Tournament semifinal at home, and the bench carried them the rest of the way to their second straight appearance in the district championship. Eighth grader Bella Davis led the ferocious defense with six steals, while Chanelle Jaeger added four. ATC head coach Ron Drake said his team has to get over the mental hump of playing against top seed McCurdy, which swept the season series.
“For us, it’s an intimidation factor,” Drake said. “We can’t be scared, because we’ve done well in the second half against them.”
Standouts: Charli Koseoglu had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Perla Miramontes did the same with a 12-point, 10-rebound effort. Jaeger had 11 points and four assists.
What’s next: ATC (15-9) takes on the Lady Bobcats on Saturday. Tierra Encantada ended the season at 5-14.
Boys basketball
Monte del Sol 57, Academy for Technology and the Classics 32
What happened: On the surface, everything looked good for the Dragons, who built a 14-3 lead after a quarter in the District 2-2A Tournament semifinal and extended it to 28-11 at the half at the Institute of American Indian Arts. But Monte del Sol head coach Ralph Casaus saw habits that won’t work in the 2-2A championship game against McCurdy.
“We weren’t thinking on defense,” Casaus said. “We weren’t moving out feet and not knowin our assignments. ... But I think we’ll give a better effort against McCurdy.”
Standouts: Kevin Enriquez had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Dragons, while Brayan Roybal scored 13 and grabbed 15 rebounds. Luciano Valles had nine points and nine boards. The Phoenix were paced by eighth grader Julian Bernardino, who had 13 points.
What’s next: Monte del Sol (14-13) head to McCurdy on Saturday for the 2-2A championship. ATC finished its season at 5-19.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.