There is nothing like some home cooking to soothe a weary soul.
After starting the 2019-20 season on the road for eight games, the Pojoaque Valley Elkettes spent the week enjoying the spoils of home as they played host to the Ben Luján Tournament in Ben Luján Gymnasium.
That was never more apparent than in Saturday’s championship game, as Pojoaque went wire-to-wire in dominating Bernalillo, 59-35, to repeat as the Ben Luján champion.
If anything underscored what being at home meant to the team, Pojoaque head coach Seledon Martinez pointed out that his wife made the main dish for the hospitality room. It was a local staple that the school is famous for — Frito pie.
“To eat some home cooking in the hospitality room was really nice,” the fifth-year head coach said.
And the Elkettes (9-2) proceeded to feast upon the Lady Spartans in a ravenous fashion. Bernalillo scored just four points in the first quarter and only one bucket in the third as Pojoaque built a 44-18 lead heading into the final 8 minutes.
It was a far cry from the last meeting between the two teams, as Bernalillo (9-2) shot 67 percent and pulled off a 60-51 win in the semifinals of Moriarty’s Alice King Invitational on Dec. 13. The Lady Spartans hit just seven of their first 29 attempts from the field before ending up at 12 for 36.
Martinez would not divulge the adjustment he made on the defensive side, but it had the effect of limiting Bernalillo’s top scorer, Julianna Aragon, to just 12 points. She entered the game averaging 24.2 points per game.
“I don’t think you can stop her because she’s incredible,” Martinez said. “She is one of the best players in the state. We just had to slow her down and make the rest of the team beat us.
On the other side of the court, Pojoaque dominated with balance and scoring in the paint. Four Elkettes scored at least eight points, and Tonni Aquino led the way with 11 points. The team only had one 3-pointer — by Hennessei Calabaza to open the second half and make it 31-16. It was a part of an eight-point quarter for the junior.
It’s the kind of balance Martinez has aimed for since he took over in 2015.
He added that he does not treat his players as if they are solely guards, wings or posts.
“People used to get mad at me because everybody does the same thing in practice,” Martinez said. “It’s not guards, or forwards or centers. Everybody does the same thing.”
Third placeSt. Michael’s 53, Santa Rosa 36The Lady Horsemen had no trouble scoring this time. They had almost as many points in the first quarter (21) as they had in a 29-24 loss to Bernalillo on Friday.
Carisa Padilla did most of the damage, scoring 13 of her game-high 18 points in the quarter. She was one of three players to reach double figures for St. Michael’s (5-5). Lauryn Pecos tied Padilla for team-high honors, and Rachel Morgan added 10.
Elyse Chavez led the Lady Lions (4-6) with 12 points.
Fifth placePeñasco 49, Crownpoint 30The Lady Panthers (8-1) set the tone in the first quarter, holding the Lady Eagles to just three points in building a 26-17 halftime lead. Peñasco then held Crownpoint to four points to pull away for the consolation championship.
Adrianna Tafoya scored eight of her 13 points in the final quarter for the Lady Panthers, and Carly Gonzales scored a team high 15, with nine of her points coming in the second quarter.
Kaleigh Shorty and Mya Belen each had seven to lead Crownpoint (5-6).
Seventh placeMcCurdy 40, Dulce 37The Lady Bobcats overcame a 22-16 halftime deficit by stepping up their defensive intensity to pull off the comeback. They also made sure to get to the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, taking 13 shots and making seven in outscoring the Lady Hawks 13-8 in the final 8 minutes.
Lorena Pacheco was a perfect 3-for-3 in scoring seven of her eight points to lead McCurdy (3-4) in the quarter. Megan Archuleta added seven. Chancey Vicenti led Dulce (1-8) with 10 points.
