What happened: The host Elks outlasted the Braves in a semifinal Friday night in the Ben Luján Tournament in Ben Luján Gymnasium. Pojoaque trailed 30-28 heading into the fourth quarter, but outscored the Braves 10-6 over the final eight minutes. Derek Sanchez, fresh off a 43-point performance against Monte del Sol on Thursday, had eight points in the fourth and knocked down all four of his free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
Top players: Sanchez had 22 points, with 14 coming in the second half. Owen Pecos had 14 points to lead SFIS, and Jamal Alonso added nine.
What's next: Pojoaque (8-2) plays Portales for the tournament title at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. SFIS (5-3) takes on Silver for third place at 3:30 p.m.
Moriarty 51, Mesa Vista 50
What happened: The Pintos led 33-26 at the half and 41-34 entering the fourth before holding off the Trojans' rally to reach the Ben Luján consolation championship. Jordan Cervantes led the comeback attempt with 12 fourth-quarter points, but fell short.
Top players: Cervantes finished with 22 points to lead all scorers, and Jordan Gallegos added 12. Jordan Brown led Moriarty with 18 points, and Cade Griego addded 12.
What's next: Mesa Vista (3-3) plays Monte del Sol for seventh place at 9:30 a.m.
Girls basketball
Dulce 37, Pojoaque Valley 27
What happened: The Elkettes went from scoring 80 points to 27 in the span of a day. Still, they led 14-11 at the half before the Lady Hawks got hot and scored 26 points. Dulce was especially stingy in the fourth quarter, holding Pojoaque to just five points that helped expand a 24-22 lead.
Top players: Sidneyanne Becenti scored 13 of her 16 points in the second half to lead the Lady Hawks, and Bailey Vigil added nine. Kaylee Salazar bounced back from a scoreless first half to finish with a team-high seven points, which matched Kaylee Martinez's output.
What's next: Dulce (7-1) plays Mesa Vista for the tournament title at 5 p.m., while Pojoaque (5-4) takes on Crownpoint for third place at 2 p.m.
Mesa Vista 46, Crownpoint 33
What happened: A year ago, the Lady Trojans announced their presence on the 2A scene by winning the green bracket of the Ben Luján Tournament. They have a chance to win the tournament this year after holding the Lady Eagles to just 13 first-half points to build a 23-13 halftime lead. Mesa Vista upped the margin to 37-23, thanks to five points a piece from Tana Lopez and Anna Peña.
Top players: Lopez led the Lady Trojans with 20 points, while Peña added seven. Janaya Tom led all scorers with 25 points for Crownpoint.
What's next: Mesa Vista (5-0) plays Dulce for the tournament title at 5 p.m.
Wingate 68, Monte del Sol 15
What happened: It took more than 48 minutes, but the Lady Dragons finally found the bottom of the net when Jasmya Tapia scored in the third quarter of a consolation semifinal against the Lady Bears. Monte del Sol was down 42-0 at the half, but the team was only outscored 25-15 in the second half.
Top players: Yuridia Martinez led the Lady Dragons with six points, while Nydia Cruz had three. Farrah Chavez paced Wingate with 18 points, LouAnn Yonnie added 11.
What's next: Monte del Sol (0-4) plays Shiprock for seventh place in the tournament.