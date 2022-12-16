Pojoaque Valley Elks Elkettes logo

Boys basketball

Pojoaque Valley 38, Santa Fe Indian School 36

What happened: The host Elks outlasted the Braves in a semifinal Friday night in the Ben Luján Tournament in Ben Luján Gymnasium. Pojoaque trailed 30-28 heading into the fourth quarter, but outscored the Braves 10-6 over the final eight minutes. Derek Sanchez, fresh off a 43-point performance against Monte del Sol on Thursday, had eight points in the fourth and knocked down all four of his free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

