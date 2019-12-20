The New Mexican
The finals of the Ben Luján Tournament will have a Pojoaque Valley flavor to them. Both the boys and girls teams will play for the tournament titles Saturday after easily winning their semifinal contests in Ben Luján Gymnasium.
The girls team capped off Friday evening with a 67-34 win over Santa Rosa, and the Elkettes will get their third matchup of the season against the Bernalillo Lady Spartans, who edged St. Michael’s, 29-24, in the earlier semifinal.
Meanwhile, the Elks continued their impressive play with a resounding 64-32 win over Monte del Sol. They will face a hot Santa Fe Indian School team that beat Mesa Vista, 62-41, in the afternoon semifinal.
Girls
SemifinalsPojoaque Valley 67, Santa Rosa 34The Elkettes settled this outcome quickly, scoring 27 points in the opening quarter. The only downside was that the Lady Lions scored 11, but head coach Seledon Martinez said he split time between his bench and starters.
The defense stepped up and held Santa Rosa (4-5) to just two points in the second quarter to give Pojoaque (8-2) a 43-13 lead at the half. Martinez said his team is starting to show confidence in playing up-tempo.
“They passed the ball better and we were able to run,” Martinez said. “It’s been hard getting them to let the ball go. Tonight, they let it go a little bit there.”
Michaela Martinez led the Elkettes (8-2) with 17 points – all in the first half. Ashten Martinez added 12.
Pojoaque plays Bernalillo at 5:30 p.m. Saturday for the tournament title.
Bernalillo 29, St. Michael’s 24This rematch bore little resemblance to the 46-20 Lady Spartans win on Dec. 10. However, the Lady Horsemen still struggled on offense, but a much-improved defensive effort kept them in the game. Bernalillo (9-1) led 23-17 heading into the fourth quarter, but St. Michael’s only had one basket in the final 8 minutes.
The team stayed in it with a 5-for-7 effort from the line, but it wasn’t enough.
Lauryn Pecos scored 10 points for the Lady Horsemen, while Julianna Aragon led Bernalillo with 10.
The Lady Horsemen (4-5) play Santa Rosa for third place at 2:30 p.m.
ConsolationCrownpoint 57, Dulce 27The Lady Eagles built a 32-13 lead at the half and never looked back as they advanced to a consolation championship matchup against Peñasco at 11:30 a.m.
Mya Belen led Crownpoint (5-5) with 17 points, and Madison Kalfsbeck added 10. Chancey Vicenti led the Lady Hawks (1-7) with 10.
Peñasco 74, McCurdy, 31The Lady Panthers were in control from the outset, building a 36-20 halftime lead and allowing just 11 points the rest of the way. Carly Gonzales dominated the paint, leading Peñasco (7-1) with 33 points. Adrianna Tafoya chipped in with 16 points. Erika Loera topped the Lady Bobcats scorebook with 12 points.
McCurdy (2-4) plays Dulce for seventh place at 8:30 a.m.
Boys
SemifinalsPojoaque Valley 64, Monte del Sol 32The defensive intensity hasn’t waned for the Elks, who held the Dragons to just six first-half points to build a 35-6 advantage. So far this tournament, Pojoaque (5-6) has yet to let a team score in double figures in the first half.
Every single Elk recorded a point, and Nathan Valdez led the way with 14. Marcos Vigil added eight and Noah De la Cruz scored seven.
Pojoaquer play SFIS at 7 p.m. Saturday for the boys crown.
Brayan Roybal scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half for Monte del Sol (3-4), which plays Mesa Vista for third place at 4 p.m.
SFIS 62, Mesa Vista 41Trojans forward Damian Trujillo couldn’t replicate his 38-point effort from Thursday, as he managed just 20 against the Braves. Meanwhile, it was a balanced attack on the other side of the floor, as SFIS (6-4) had four players score at least eight points. Debrylan Candelario and Virgil Valencia led the Braves with 16 points apiece, while Kobe Garcia added nine.
Mesa Vista fell to 3-2 on the season.
ConsolationPeñasco 65, Crownpoint 55The Panthers finally got their second win of the season, outscoring the Eagles 24-15 in the fourth quarter to extend a 41-40 lead and advance to the fifth-place game against Albuquerque Menaul at 1 p.m. Elijah Lucero came up huge in the final period, as he had 12 of his 16 points in the quarter and hit six of seven from the free-throw line to seal the win. David Lucero added 14 for Peñasco (2-7), and Danny Esquibel scored 10.
Crownpoint (2-9), which faces McCurdy for seventh place at 10 a.m., had Corey Bell Jr. lead all scorers with 18 points.
Abq. Menaul 52, McCurdy 27The Panthers (4-5) were stingy on defense, as the Bobcats only had nine points through three quarters and the margin was 33-9 by that point. Menaul also had eight players after playing its opening-round game with just five because of semester exams, but Carlos Fuentes has been a constant in the tournament.
He had 28 points, with 15 coming in the final quarter.
Diego Borrego scored all nine of his points in the fourth for McCurdy (2-4) to lead the team.
