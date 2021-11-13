The New Mexican
With its quarterback situation a complete mess, the University of New Mexico football team continued its slide toward the offseason with a 34-7 loss at Fresno State on Saturday.
The Lobos managed just 34 yards passing and were held to seven first downs, never managing a threat to make things interesting against a Bulldogs team that controls its own fate for participating in the Mountain West Conference championship game.
Redshirt freshman Isaiah Chavez started at QB for UNM and completed just 2 of 7 passing attempts. Playing injured after taking two huge hits in last week’s loss to UNLV, Chavez didn’t have much help behind him, as starter Terry Wilson and backup C.J. Montes were ruled out with injuries, leaving just Chavez, seldom-used backup Connor Genal and Bryson Carroll — a graduate manager who was cleared by the NCAA to suit up and potentially play in an emergency situation.
Of UNM’s 196 total yards, 62 of them came on one play when freshman running back Aaron Dumas broke through the line before getting dragged down well short of the end zone. It is the fourth time this season the Lobos had been held under 100 yards passing.
The Lobos (3-7 overall, 1-5 MWC) did manage a 74-yard scoring drive midway through the third quarter for their only points of the game. Dumas capped it with a 1-yard touchdown run as part of his career-high 143 yards on the ground. It was one of two trips the team made into Fresno State’s red zone. On the season, they are now 15-for-24 on scoring opportunities in the red zone, making them the least-efficient team in the country in that category.
Fresno State (8-3, 5-2) was in control throughout, getting 300 yards passing and three touchdowns from Jake Haener. All-conference running back Ronnie Rivers had 71 yards rushing and one touchdown.
NOTES
The Bulldogs have not lost to the Lobos at home since UNM head coach Danny Gonzales was a walk-on freshman for the Lobos in the mid-1990s. ... New Mexico was officially eliminated from bowl consideration with the loss. The Lobos close the season with games against Boise State and Utah State.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.