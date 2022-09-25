Notes from the North

If you love prep football, Friday night will test your loyalty.

As of Sunday, six games involving Northern teams are scheduled for Friday, and all four 11-man Santa Fe teams (that's a nod to the 6-man squad of New Mexico School for the Deaf) will play that day.

The two public schools are on divergent paths, as Santa Fe High caps its nondistrict portion of the schedule with a key game against Class 4A contender Lovington. Meanwhile, Capital opens District 5-6A play against the prohibitive favorite: Los Lunas.

