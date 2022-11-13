Notes from the North

The upcoming Class 4A football state championship game has the potential to remind us all of us just how big the Land of Enchantment is.

The possible matchup of Bloomfield (near the Four Corners) and Lovington, found way down in the extreme southeast corner by Texas, would mean one team would be facing a 926-mile round trip to play for a blue trophy. That equates to roughly 15 hours in a bus, possibly more if you factor in all the pit stops for gas, food and all that other stuff.

Bloomfield hosts Taos on Saturday in the 4A semifinals, while Lovington heads to Silver that same day.

