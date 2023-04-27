Santa Fe Prep’s Mateo Gilbert warms up on the court Thursday at the Santa Fe Tennis and Swim Club. The boys doubles team of Gilbert and Jonas Anderson-Joyner led the Griffins to an undefeated team season and the District 2-1A/4A championship, but the pair are splitting up to play singles in tournament play.
In the battle between tennis and weather, Mother Nature will win going away.
What the coaches in District 2-1A/4A and 5-5A hope the elements will cooperate Friday so they can get through enough of the singles and doubles matches to avoid a mad dash to the regular season finish line.
The district individual tournaments are scheduled to start Friday across the state, but the Northern New Mexico schools are watching the skies in the hopes forecasts of rain (the National Weather Service forecast anticipates a 50% chance of precipitation) prove to be incorrect. The District 5-5A Tournament is set for Capital, while the 2-1A/4A tournament was moved from Taos to Santa Fe to avoid potential snowfall predicted in the area.
Santa Fe Prep head coach Ralph Bolton said tennis is unlike other sports that can continue in the rain, because of the quick starts and stops that can occur during a rally. Playing on a wet court is an invitation for injuries.
“These white lines get real slick,” Bolton said. “[Your foot] hit the color, and you can break your ankle.”
The challenge for the 2-1A/4A tournament is trying to ensure that Saturday doesn’t turn into a marathon session. Robertson head coach Juan Carlos Fulgenzi said there are 16 singles and 17 doubles matches on the docket, which means there will be four rounds of matches. Asking players to finish them all in one day is a tall order, especially since all third sets will be regular sets instead of super tiebreakers in which the first player to 10 points (with a two-point advantage) wins.
Complicating matters is that the individual tournaments must be completed by Saturday, because the individual and team draws for next week’s state tournament will be set Sunday afternoon.
“We’ll truck through and see where we’re at by the end of [Friday],” Fulgenzi said. “Hopefully, we’ll get some rounds in.”
For Prep and Robertson, they are hoping to draft off of the success they accrued during last week’s district team tournament. Prep won the boys district title, beating St. Michael’s 5-2 in the finals at Santa Fe High. Meanwhile, the Robertson girls rolled past Española Valley 5-1 to win their second straight 2-1A/4A team title.
The titles ensure that both teams should earn high seeds in the team brackets, with Robertson likely looking at a No. 2 seed on the girls side. The Lady Cardinals have a roster packed with youth, as every player is an underclassmen or an eighth grader. Fulgenzi said he expected the team to contend in 1A/4A, even with the youth movement.
“I always felt that, especially with the work they put in during the offseason,” Fulgenzi said. “I knew we had the pieces to contend, and a lot of these girls have been through the grind.”
Robertson’s strength is its depth. Every player has a winning record, with eighth grader Mariana Armijo holding a team-best 16-4 record, mostly out of the No. 3 singles slot. The top four players elected to play in the doubles bracket, with Armijo teaming up with freshman Gabby Fulgenzi, while sophomores Ashley Vigil and Alicia Sena make up the other team.
The Fulgenzi/Armijo team earned the top seed in the district draw, while Vigil and Sena are No. 3. Fulgenzi said he believes both doubles teams should advance to the state tournament, but he added he is looking ahead toward next week’s team tournament for the rest of his players.
“My newcomers, it’s gonna be tough for them, but it’s match experience,” Fulgenzi said. “That’s gonna go a long way toward the team thing next week.”
As for Prep, the boys have Jonas Anderson-Joyner as the top seed in the singles bracket, while Mateo Gilbert goes in unseeded, but could be a dark horse candidate to finish in the top three and reach the state tournament. Bolton pointed to Gilbert’s performance in the team finals against the Horsemen as encouraging news. Gilbert beat Aiden Gonzales, 6-4, 6-3, to help sew up title.
“He’s gonna be tough out,” Bolton said. “I’m not sure anyone wants to meet him in the early rounds. He can catch fire.”
The Blue Griffins’ No. 2 doubles team of Henry Kaufman and Jackson Friedland are seeded second, behind the St. Michael’s duo of Kameron Dunmar and James Utton.
Prep also has sophomore Andrea Voinescu on the girls single side as the No. 2 seed behind Los Alamos’ Catie McDonald. Mariela Rigales of St. Michael’s is seeded third.
District 5-5A
The draws won’t be nearly as cumbersome, but there is a good chance play will continue into the late afternoon.
Santa Fe High had four of its top five players opt for the doubles, with the duo of Humza Mahmood and Carlos Luis Flores as the No. 1 seed and Diego Cadret sitting at No. 2 in the singles draw.
Capital has a chance to get a doubles team in on the doubles side, as Javier Martinez and Johnny Sheffer earning the
No. 2 seed. In singles, Glory Fowler and Alyssa Sandoval are No. 2 and 3 behind Albuquerque High’s Aurelia Fulgenzi.