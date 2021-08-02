No mask.
No fuss.
That was the best thing Santa Fe High senior quarterback Luc Jaramillo found about Monday’s opening two-a-day practices, which highlighted the start of the 2021-22 prep season in New Mexico. For the first time since 2019, players practiced in the hot August sun without the requirement of a face mask.
Last week’s guidance issued by the state Public Education Department allowed participants in outdoor sports to not wear masks regardless of their coronavirus vaccination status. It came on the heels of late June’s announcement by the state that vaccinated athletes no longer had to wear masks, although it appeared only a handful of them wore masks after the change in the public health order. Regardless of the reason, Jaramillo expressed joy at the thought of breathing freely once again.
But there was more to the smile on his face.
“There’s no pods,” Jaramillo said. “It just it feels like we’re back to normal — or almost pretty much back to normal — and it’s really good.”
However, there were some caveats to this new “normal.” Early Monday, Santa Fe Public Schools informed teachers and coaches students, faculty and staff must wear face masks indoors for the start of the 2021-22 school year. That means indoor sports teams will have to abide by that guidance, and athletes for outdoor sports will have to follow that rule when they hold indoor activities, but Capital head football coach Joaquin Garcia said it’s something the players don’t mind — so long as it doesn’t include outdoor mask-wearing.
However, he and the coaching staff are emphasizing to their Jaguar players to not let their guard down amid the increase in coronavirus cases as the delta variant takes hold in the state.
“Last year, we did a good job,” said Garcia, the first-year head coach who was a part of the staff last year. “We didn’t have one outbreak. ... So, you know we’re capable of doing what’s right and not have something happen to throw us back. My coaches and I have been, you know, kind of reiterating this. We can’t take stuff for granted.”
While the coaches repeat that mantra, the Jaguars are juggling doing what’s right with trying to play catchup in learning a new offensive and defensive systems. Gone is Capital’s power-running game, and in its place is a spread offense designed to get players out in space. Garcia took over in mid-June, and the past six weeks have been a crash course in learning his system.
He said the team got to the point where it knew coverages and plays as it competed in 7-on-7 passing scrimmages.
“They’re starting to pick up things and and they’re starting to believe in themselves,” Garcia said. “That’s all I want. We still have a lot of work to do absolutely. We still got our whole playbook to put in, but it’s gotta be baby steps. We got to be teachers on the field and coaches off the field.”
Meanwhile, Santa Fe High is coming off a 1-1 season in a shortened 2021 spring season that was cut short by a coronavirus case. However, Demons head coach Andrew Martinez said the team hit the weight room hard after the season ended in April and feels his players are in good condition as two-a-days begin.
“This is probably the strongest team we’ve had since I’ve been here,” said the fifth-year head coach.
The prep football season starts in less than three weeks.
