Sometimes you need to lower the boom on the piggybank if you want to keep up.

In the case of the University of New Mexico’s recent decision to extend the contract of men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino, it meant making the former Big Ten coach of the year and son of a basketball legend a much wealthier man.

If you’re wearing your cherry-and-silver tinted glasses, the man deserves it.

Will Webber is the sports editor for The New Mexican. Contact him at wwebber@sfnewmexican.com.

Recommended for you