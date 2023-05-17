Sometimes you need to lower the boom on the piggybank if you want to keep up.
In the case of the University of New Mexico’s recent decision to extend the contract of men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino, it meant making the former Big Ten coach of the year and son of a basketball legend a much wealthier man.
If you’re wearing your cherry-and-silver tinted glasses, the man deserves it.
If you’re not, it’s time to get over the sticker shock and get with the program.
In a state where the average annual income was $29,624 in 2021, Pitino will take in $40,000 per month in base salary alone. Toss in the $350,000 he’ll get for media obligations and another $350,000 for program promotion (not to mention a one-time $75,000 retention bonus and the potential for an additional $140,000 in incentive bonuses) and it’s safe to assume you’ll need to have a pretty big piggybank to keep the man around.
For a school that has made headlines for its belt-tightening in recent years, it’s a complete 180 in committing that kind of money over five years. By 2028, it will push Pitino’s salary to at least $1.25 million.
Bottom line: It’s worth it.
By the end of those five years, it might well seem like a bargain. The trajectory of Lobo basketball under his leadership suggests bigger things are to come. His retooled roster is ready-made for a conference title run next season, and his national name recognition makes him one of the biggest personalities in the program’s history.
New Mexico is a state that loves its hoops legends. Few things are more powerful than a Lobos coach who generates the kind of excitement he did for stretches of the 2022-23 season.
UNM yearns to be a marquee player on the game’s biggest stage. Its fans watched as conference rival San Diego State played its way into the national championship game eight weeks ago, giving hope to a program that feels it’s not far from doing the same.
If you listened hard enough you could practically hear Lobos fans shouting from the top of the Sandias, “If they can do it, why not us?”
It’s a fan base that aches for a return to the glory days when The Pit was rocking and the team was winning. Pitino gave them a taste last season with a national ranking and sellout crowds.
The only way forward is rewarding the man with the kind of salary that screams commitment, a salary that exceeds what seems like a reasonable limit. It doesn’t guarantee wins, but it sends the message that the school’s willing to spend big to try and make it happen — all of which leads us to the dreaded buyout clause.
If — let’s face it, when — another school snatches him away, it’s $2.6 million in the first year, $1.5 million in the second and a mere $750,000 in the third. Given the meteoric rise of Lobos hoops since his arrival, it’s reasonable to assume his exit will come into play at some point.
UNM might have the money to keep Pitino around for a little while, but any type of measurable success remotely similar to San Diego State will make him too pricey to retain.
Until that happens, revel in the fact that the man who somehow zapped life into a stale program is going to make a lot more money.