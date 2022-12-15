New Mexico San Francisco Basketball

New Mexico head coach Richard Pitino calls out to players during the first half of Monday’s game against San Francisco in Las Vegas, Nev.

 Steve Marcus/Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE — There’s a private group chat that occasionally roars to life on Richard Pitino’s phone.

This week it has become a beacon of activity, though none of it covers topics that would blow up Buzzfeed’s home page or become a discussion point on SportsCenter.

“It is the dumbest group chat ever,” Pitino said before a Thursday morning practice in The Pit. “It’s my dad, brothers, sister, my cousin and a good family friend from Louisville and it’s the dumbest text chain you’ve ever seen in your life. So, no, it hasn’t been trash talking or anything like that.”

Popular in the Community