In times like these, it pays to be creative.
During the latest in what is becoming a regular gab session with local media members, new University of New Mexico men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino said Wednesday the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way the recruiting game is being played.
Couple that with the NCAA’s aggressive changes to the transfer rules, and it forces programs to think differently about their approach.
Coaches can’t bring players on campus for visits, nor can they meet in person.
Everything is done online, and recruits have been known to schedule several Zoom calls a day, each time connecting to different schools with their own set-ups.
“Normally, you say we just got to get them to campus, gotta get them to campus,” Pitino said. “Well now it’s sort of turned into speed dating in a lot of ways.”
To make those Zoom calls feel less like glitchy classroom chats with a person sitting at a laptop, coaches are starting to put together video packages that more closely resemble hype videos played during pregame introductions. The fancier and more creative they are, the more eyes they’re going to attract.
In that way, UNM is playing catch-up.
“When you first get to a new job, it’s like a production that you have to put together,” Pitino said. “You need to have a beautiful campus tour that looks beautiful visually, right? And you need to have a beautiful tour of Albuquerque and Lobo Village and the facilities, The Pit and all that. That takes time. Every recruit we talk to we say, look, this is a work in progress. The presentation’s a work in progress; we all just got here.”
With nearly 1,400 names in the NCAA transfer portal and untold months of continued health restrictions with the pandemic, those with the resources will find ways to make those Zoom calls all the more exciting. Think drones, background music, quick cuts and energy.
“You have to digitally impress them to the best of your ability,” Pitino said. “But also sell what it’s like to play for me and play for this program.”
Think Michael Bay with explosions, maybe some CGI. All of it mixed in with a Hoosiers-type feel.
“It’s changed,” Pitino said of recruiting in the age of COVID-19. “We all used to complain about going on the road recruiting. I can’t wait to get back on the road recruiting.”
NOTES
Comings and goings: Say adios to Bayron Matos. While the 6-foot-9 center has made no secret of his intent to leave the Lobos after entering the portal last month, he will definitely not be back in a UNM uniform next season.
Pitino confirmed as much Wednesday.
He said Matos had two workouts with the returning players shortly after Pitino arrived, but after the two met, Pitino said it was best that Matos pursue other options. To date, Matos has had contact with over a dozen schools.
Add his name to the list of outgoing Lobos, the latest of which is guard Daniel Headdings. A redshirt freshman last season, he played only sparingly until the final two weeks of the regular season when injuries and player defections got him off the bench.
UNM now has six players from last season’s team in the transfer portal with a seventh, outgoing senior Makuach Maluach, still uncommitted about what his next step will be. The native Australian is eligible to return for a fifth season with the Lobos.
