It's been a busy week in the personnel department at the University of New Mexico's athletics department — busy enough to make men's basketball coach Richard Pitino a millionaire.

The school extended the contracts of its men's and women's basketball coaches just 24 hours apart, capping it with Friday's announcement from athletic director Eddie Nuñez that Pitino was extended through the 2027-28 season.

Under the terms of the extension, Pitino will make $1.1 million next season. Annual raises boost it to $1.25 million in the final year of the deal.

