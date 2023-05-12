It's been a busy week in the personnel department at the University of New Mexico's athletics department — busy enough to make men's basketball coach Richard Pitino a millionaire.
The school extended the contracts of its men's and women's basketball coaches just 24 hours apart, capping it with Friday's announcement from athletic director Eddie Nuñez that Pitino was extended through the 2027-28 season.
Under the terms of the extension, Pitino will make $1.1 million next season. Annual raises boost it to $1.25 million in the final year of the deal.
Pitino has been with UNM for two seasons, leading this past season's team to its first 20-win campaign in nearly a decade. The Lobos' 22 victories helped end a nine-year postseason tournament drought with an at-large bid to the NIT. Along the way the program saw a dramatic uptick in attendance at home games in The Pit.
“I am extremely grateful for Eddie Nuñez and [UNM] President [Garnett] Stokes for continuing to believe in what we are building in Lobo basketball,” Pitino said. “We have made great progress in a short amount of time and we couldn’t have done it without their support. My family and I have cherished our time in Albuquerque. We have one of the best fan bases in all of college basketball and they deserve a program to be proud of. I am so excited for what the future holds.”
Nuñez lauded the work Pitino has done to resurrect fan interest in the men's program.
“Over the last two seasons, I have been impressed with his leadership on and off the court and in the community," Nuñez said. "This past season, as our program saw success on the court, it coincided with significant increases in our ticket revenue, merchandise sales, concessions and donations. The time is right to invest in this program and I believe Lobo basketball has a bright future with coach Pitino leading the way."
Nuñez said it was the contributions of boosters who aided in the additional money for Pitino's contract.
"This extension wouldn’t be possible without the commitment of key donors who share in this vision for the future of the program, along with the continued support of the university administration and board of regents, who recognize how the success of athletics brings a spotlight to the university,” he said.
On Thursday, Nuñez announced an extension for women's coach Mike Bradbury. The additional five years takes him through the 2027-28 season with a base salary of $275,000 for the 2023-24 season and $280,000 for the remaining four years.
Bradbury is entering his eighth season with UNM, having led the program to 141 wins in his first seven years. He is the second-winningest coach in team history and has posted four 20-win seasons with five trips to the postseason.
His 2020-21 team was the Mountain West Conference regular season champion.
"I am proud of what we have built here and look to continue to build on the success of the past seven years to make the University of New Mexico and its great fans proud," Bradbury said.