ALBUQUERQUE — A cursory glance at the University of New Mexico’s men’s basketball schedule doesn’t exactly quicken the pulse and inspire couch potato fans to, you know, get out of the house and go watch a game.
November and December is filled with home dates against a handful of directional state schools most people know next to nothing about, teams like Northern Colorado, South Alabama, Jacksonville State and Prairie View A&M. The three most intriguing nonconference games (St. Mary’s, SMU and New Mexico State) are all on the road.
Not a single team from a Power Five league.
Lobos coach Richard Pitino addressed the issue at Wednesday’s practice in the Davalos Center, saying it’s not that easy building a schedule at UNM. Tradition holds that teams are worried about playing a home-and-home series against New Mexico out of fear of losing a game in The Pit.
Not true, Pitino said.
The concern for would-be opponents from places like the Pac-12, Big 12, Big Ten, etc., isn’t coming to Albuquerque. It’s losing to a UNM program whose power ranking hovers in the 140 to 160 range in Division I hoops. Teams simply can’t justify a loss to the Lobos and, what’s worse, they can’t justify a win when New Mexico’s power rating sits deep into the triple digits.
“Everybody says, ‘Well, you can’t get the Power Five teams to come play in The Pit; nobody’s going to play in The Pit,’ ” he said. “I don’t believe that; I don’t think that’s accurate at all.”
The Lobos haven’t reached the postseason since 2014. They’ve endured eight straight seasons without 20 wins. They’ve finished below .500 three of the past four years, and they’re on their third coach since 2017.
If there’s any hope of beefing up the schedule with anyone from a Power Five conference, it comes in the form of wins and a bulked-up résumé.
“I think the key is for our program to get to a point where there is a return on these teams’ investment to lose to us, as crazy as that sounds,” Pitino said. “They don’t want to lose to a team that’s 140 in the NET [Rankings]. Now, they don’t mind losing to a team that’s 50 in the NET. As our program grows, you’ll see more marquee opponents.”
Pitino said he has called the regional powers fans want to see. He’s put out feelers to Arizona, Texas, UCLA, Utah and Texas Tech to see if they’d play a home-and-home series.
They’re willing, he said — so long as the Lobos are worth the time. Right now, they’re not. For every cold shoulder he gets from those schools, the more interest he gets from the best of the rest.
A closer examination of UNM’s schedule shows that this season’s nonconference opponents averaged more than 21 wins last season. That includes the two biggest pre-Mountain West dates against Iona and New Mexico State. NMSU, of course, garnered national attention by beating Auburn in the NCAA Tournament in March, while Iona is coached by the other Pitino, Richard’s hall of fame father, Rick.
Win those games, fight their way to the top of the Mountain West standings and threaten the Big Dance for a potential postseason bid and maybe, just maybe, the 2023-24 nonconference schedule will include a few teams fans have already heard of. Until then, Pitino says he’s happy with what he has right now.
“Our program needs to get better for them to feel that that’s necessary,” he said. “Now you look at our nonconference and what we’ve put together, you always get to play New Mexico State. That’s a rivalry game, but it’s a great NET game because they’re going to win a lot of games, at least they have over the last how many years.”
The Lobos finished last season at 165 in the NET Rankings, one of the metrics used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee to determine who gets into the Big Dance. The highest NET opponent this season is St. Mary’s, which finished 19th last year.
Pitino’s point rings true. A team’s success from the year before helps land big-name opponents. Mountain West rivals Colorado State, San Diego State, Boise State and Wyoming all made the NCAA Tournament last year and those teams have the likes of USC, Stanford, South Carolina, Washington State, Dayton and Ohio State on their dockets.
Pitino’s message? Be patient.
“They may not be these names that appeal, these sexy name that appeal to fans,” he said. “I don’t know what appeals to fans anymore besides the Lakers, so the way you gotta do it is I want it to be entertaining and fun for our fans. I want them to be engaged in the nonconference because there’s not a lot of programs that have that in the nonconference. Normally it’s, ‘Football season’s over; OK, now we’re going to turn on basketball.’ I don’t think it’s that way here.”
NOTES
Official preseason workouts begin in mid-October. ... The 2022-23 season tips off Oct. 29 with an exhibition against CSU-Pueblo in The Pit. ... Most of the current roster took part in Wednesday’s practice. The only absence was center Sebastian Forsling, who was out sick. Limited but present was wing Emmanuel Kuac, who’s still recovering from a broken leg.