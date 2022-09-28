ALBUQUERQUE — A cursory glance at the University of New Mexico’s men’s basketball schedule doesn’t exactly quicken the pulse and inspire couch potato fans to, you know, get out of the house and go watch a game.

November and December is filled with home dates against a handful of directional state schools most people know next to nothing about, teams like Northern Colorado, South Alabama, Jacksonville State and Prairie View A&M. The three most intriguing nonconference games (St. Mary’s, SMU and New Mexico State) are all on the road.

Not a single team from a Power Five league.

Popular in the Community