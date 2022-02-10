Boys basketball
Academy for Technology and the Classics 54, Monte del Sol 52
What happened: The Dragons rebounded from a rough first half to take a five-point lead with 3:30 left in the game, but the Phoenix rallied to win in the final moments of a District 2-2A game Thursday at the Institute of American Indian Art. ATC post Troy Bojorquez scored in the paint in the final seconds to break a 52-all tie, and Kevin Enriquez's desperation heave at the buzzer hit side iron and bounced away. “We let our guard down and turnovers hurt us, especially in the first half,” Monte del Sol head coach Ralph Casaus said.
Top players: Julian Bernardino had 23 points to lead ATC, Bojorquez added 17 and Rocky Miller scored 11. Enriquez led the Dragons with 24 points, while Xandro Zubia scored all 18 of his points in the second half.
What’s next: ATC (12-9 overall, 4-3 in District 2-2A) travels to Sandia Park to play East Mountain on Saturday. Monte del Sol (6-9, 3-3) plays district leader Albuquerque Menaul at IAIA on Friday.
