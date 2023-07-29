Athletes being proactive about staying hydrated through hot summer workouts?

Joey Fernandez said he has become accustomed to seeing it, usually in the form of his St. Michael’s football players carrying water bottles with them wherever they go.

For most of the past 15-20 years, Fernandez said high school athletes have heeded the warnings and encouragements of their coaches to drink plenty of water to avoid cramps, muscle pulls and, worse, heat stroke during the hottest part of the year.

