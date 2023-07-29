Athletes being proactive about staying hydrated through hot summer workouts?
Joey Fernandez said he has become accustomed to seeing it, usually in the form of his St. Michael’s football players carrying water bottles with them wherever they go.
For most of the past 15-20 years, Fernandez said high school athletes have heeded the warnings and encouragements of their coaches to drink plenty of water to avoid cramps, muscle pulls and, worse, heat stroke during the hottest part of the year.
“It’s a year-round thing, actually,” said Fernandez, the Horsemen head coach. “You see kids carrying their water bottles all the time. They drink [water] more than we did in high school.”
While it might be a new custom, this summer’s scorching temperatures in the area made it more important for coaches and athletic trainers to drive home the importance of hydration, proper nutrition, getting out of the sun as much as possible and other preventative measures for oppressive heat. Since June 24, Santa Fe hit at least 90 degrees 29 times and the 100-degree mark once, according to the National Weather Service. At one point, the city went 18 consecutive days in July topping the 90-degree threshold.
With teams preparing for the start of preseason practices Monday, getting the message of hydration across to players is almost as important to coaches as learning the playbook.
“I tell our guys to take as many water breaks as you need,” Capital head coach Joaquin Garcia said. “We can adjust our practices because our goal is not to run them into the ground. Our goal is to get them ready to play.”
Coaches tried to do their part over the summer by holding outdoor workouts in the early morning to avoid the worst of the heat. The city’s three top football programs — St. Michael’s, Santa Fe High and Capital — are on the field no later than 8 a.m. and off it before 10 a.m. Even with that, coaches are acutely aware to keep drills, scrimmages and workouts short and crisp.
And they are watching weather forecasts as much as they are planning the week’s schedule for their teams.
Santa Fe High head coach Andrew Martinez said this summer’s heat has been unlike most others he’s coached in during a 20-plus year career.
“I think it was my first or second year [as an assistant at St. Michael’s in 2001-02] that we had that first round of heat, and that was miserable,” Martinez said. “It’s hard to judge from year to year, but in terms of constant heat without a break, it’s hard to pinpoint a year that’s as hot as this one.”
Martinez said water stations are strategically placed around Ivan Head Stadium so players can get a drink as they move from one drill to the next. When the teams go into the locker room, there are energy drinks and bars, electrolyte powder packets and good, old-fashioned water bottles to help players replenish themselves.
He applauded his players for usually doing a good job of taking care of themselves, but that doesn’t mean he and his coaching staff can ease up on repeating the message to hydrate.
“We talk about that every day, even in the winter,” Martinez said.
What’s more important, Martinez said, is how players prepare for workouts. He focuses on three important elements — sleep, nutrition and hydration — that are most useful for the Demons.
When he sees players going through a drill sluggishly, it’s often a sign they didn’t do enough of one of those three items.
“You know, kids forget,” Martinez said. “Then, you get them out there and they’re, ‘Oh, I’m sick. It’s so hot out here. I’m practicing hard, and I’m sick.’
“Well, when was the last time you ate anything? ‘Not since yesterday afternoon.’
“What time did you get to bed? ‘One [in the morning].’
“I think there are some other reasons you are feeling that way.”
Things will change come Monday, as players put on their helmets for the first time this season to start two-a-day practices. By Wednesday, they will be in shoulder pads before finally getting to put on all of their gear for Aug. 7 practices. All three coaches say it’s a different animal practicing in the afternoon wearing all of that equipment, which will make players feel the heat even more.
All three coaches said they will start morning practices by 8 a.m. Capital and Santa Fe High will be off the field by 1 p.m. Fernandez said his team will take to the field at 2:30 p.m. for a second practice, but the 90-minute session will be filled with plenty of breaks.
“We try to get them [a break] every 10 to 15 minutes,” Fernandez said. “Some kids don’t like to get water, but we make them drink because it’s important to make sure their bodies are working right.”
Garcia said it’s a far cry from how practices were when he was in high school in the 1990s, when drinking water was considered a sign of weakness and taking salt pills was an oft-used method to battle dehydration.
“I was like, ‘Wait a minute. This makes no sense,’ ” Garcia said. “Now, we have to be aware and we have to take care of our kids.”
Another factor the coaching staffs at Santa Fe High and Capital must consider are the turf surfaces on which they practice. Those fields, which have black rubber beads meshed with the synthetic grass, can add 15 to 20 degrees on top of the hot ambient temperatures. Contrast that with St. Michael’s, which works out on the natural grass fields that adorn its football, softball and baseball fields.
Fernandez said it is nowhere near as hot as the synthetic fields. Even so, he usually held a second round of workouts during the summer after 5 p.m. to avoid the worst of the heat.
“It’s so much easier to play on it, and it’s a lot cooler,” Fernandez said. “We play on Saturday afternoons [during the season], and we want them to be out there in the afternoon so they can deal with it during the season. But grass does make a big difference being able to practice on, which I think helps us a lot.”
There were moments Santa Fe High and St. Michael’s had to deal with playing in the heat of the day during the summer, especially when competing in 7-on-7 passing camps. Santa Fe High went to Roswell and Portales for passing camps in the middle of July, when temperatures were soaring well into the 100-degree range.
Martinez said the team lucked out in showing up on days when temperatures dipped into the 90s — a much better situation for the Demons. Fernandez also took his team to Roswell, then to Bloomfield, where conditions were in the mid-90s, but Fernandez said the synthetic turf made it feel much hotter than that.
The teams used tents to keep players in the shade and out of the harsh conditions.
Garcia took a different tack, heading to Bernalillo, Taos and Las Vegas, N.M., for passing camps, and he didn’t hesitate to indicate the weather played a factor in those decisions.
“For us, we got more reps in, and the kids, they didn’t die in that heat,” Garcia said. “That’s one thing about this — and nothing against the other places that had 7-on-7s — but I didn’t want my guys out in that 100-degree heat. Sometimes, I think you set yourself up for injury and fatigue.”
The good news as preseason practices start is long-range forecasts show temperatures are expected to drop below
90 degrees by Monday and stay that way for the rest of the week, with afternoon thunderstorms that can cool even the hottest of days.
But preparation was the word Martinez emphasized to his players as they got a much-deserved week off before practice began.
“We’re telling them if you’re hydrating Sunday, forget about it,” Martinez said. “It’s not going to matter. Start hydrating Friday night. Hydrate Saturday and Sunday so they don’t go into Monday and get overheated.
“They can’t just hang out under a tent on Monday, so there’s no reprieve for them.”