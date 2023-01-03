The Mountain West road is never easy, and the nationally ranked New Mexico men’s basketball team learned that the hard way Tuesday night.
The Lobos were knocked from the ranks of the unbeaten — they entered Tuesday’s game as the only remaining undefeated team in Division I — with a 71-67 loss to Fresno State at Save Mart Center.
Now 14-1 overall and 2-1 in league play, the Lobos head home for their next two games with a sellout crowd awaiting them Saturday against UNLV.
“I didn’t anticipate in Year Two after 15 games we’d be sitting here,” said UNM coach Richard Pitino. “We’ve done a great job of bringing Lobo basketball back in this state. The fan interest, the national interest. I mean, guys who go crazy about it and it’s fun to be a part of. I told [the players] I don’t think we’re going to go undefeated, so let’s flush this one, let’s learn from it and let’s continue to protect home court.”
Fresno State had struggled offensively all season but got double-digit scoring from four players and shot 50 percent from the field while its defense forced 16 turnovers that led to 21 points for the Bulldogs (6-8, 2-1).
Fresno State’s bench also outscored UNM’s 19-2; the Lobos’ only points off the pine came on a buzzer-beating dunk from Sebastian Forsling to end the first half.
Jamal Mashburn Jr. led the Lobos with 22 points but he missed the front end of a one-and-one with four minutes left that sparked an 8-2 Bulldogs run to end it. The Lobos went the final 4:30 without a field goal, getting their only points on a pair of free throws by Josiah Allick with 1:58 left.
They missed their final six shots from the field.
Guard Jaelen House had 16 points but fouled out for the second straight game. He missed a layup attempt with 31 seconds left that would have given the Lobos a 69-68 lead. Allick also missed an open 3-point try late in the game that would have given them a lead.
Pitino said Fresno State’s focus was on slowing House down, often double-teaming him on inbounds plays and closing the driving lanes in the paint. It led to a number of challenged shots in places where House usually flourishes.
“We’re not as good as we need to be when he’s not great,” Pitino said.
The Lobos did get a nice bounceback game from forward Morris Udeze. It took less than a minute for him to get on track. Held scoreless in his last game at Wyoming, he shoved down a two-handed dunk to open the scoring for both teams just 31 seconds in.
He remained active throughout the game, throwing in another dunk a few minutes later while avoiding the foul trouble that plagued him the last time out. He finished with 18 points and a team-high seven rebounds.
Allick was held scoreless until midway through the second half but wound up with seven points and five rebounds.
“The game kind of went the way I thought it would go,” Pitino said. “They really slow the pace down.”
NOTES
Infirmary report: The Lobos played without the services of injured guard K.J. Jenkins, who turned an ankle late in the game at Wyoming. His status for Saturday’s game against UNLV remains unclear.
You break it, you buy it: There was a delay of three minutes midway through the first half when the game clock above one of the baskets reset from 9:21 to the default of 20 minutes after a thunderous dunk by Fresno State’s Isaih Moore.
The same thing happened on the same basket early in the second half when Udeze had his third big flush of the game with 17:50 to go. As soon as he pulled on the rim, the clock above the basket turned off.
Can’t find the handle: The teams combined to take just three free throws in the first 18 minutes of the game. The Lobos committed just two fouls in that span. Their problem was miscues. They turned it over 10 times in the first half as the Bulldogs opened an eight-point lead, outscoring UNM 13-2 on turnovers in the first 20 minutes.
Welcome to the club: House became the fourth member of his family to reach 1,000 career points as a college player. He hit the mark with two free throws with 1:10 left in the first half.
House’s father, Eddie, went over 2,000 during his time at Arizona State while his grandfather, Henry Bibby, was the first to hit 1,000 when he played for UCLA 50 years ago. House’s uncle, Mike Bibby, took his turn at Arizona in the late 90s.