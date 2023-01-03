New Mexico Fresno St Basketball

New Mexico’s Morris Udeze, right, is defended by Fresno State’s Anthony Holland during the first half of Tuesday’s game in Fresno, Calif. The Lobos lost 71-67 in their first defeat of the season.

 Gary Kazanjian/The Associated Press

The Mountain West road is never easy, and the nationally ranked New Mexico men’s basketball team learned that the hard way Tuesday night.

The Lobos were knocked from the ranks of the unbeaten — they entered Tuesday’s game as the only remaining undefeated team in Division I — with a 71-67 loss to Fresno State at Save Mart Center.

Now 14-1 overall and 2-1 in league play, the Lobos head home for their next two games with a sellout crowd awaiting them Saturday against UNLV.

Popular in the Community