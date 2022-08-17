5503569_action_melvin_2.jpg

Melvin Perez, shown shooting during a 1960s game, was a star player on the 1967-68 and 1968-69 St. Michael’s teams who later became a math teacher. Perez died Tuesday. He was 71.

 New Mexican file photo

Those who knew him best say Melvin Perez approached sports and life the same way he did teaching.

In short, the former star athlete at St. Michael’s and celebrated math teacher at various schools around Santa Fe did it with passion, discipline and an unquenchable demand for getting the most out of every experience.

“A lot of athletes and a lot of students, they want to be pushed — but not all,” said high school classmate Bill Beacham. “If you weren’t ready to be pushed, you weren’t ready to have Melvin Perez standing in front of you. He always believed it was your deal as an athlete or student, but if you weren’t willing to put out that effort he was going to let you know about it.”

