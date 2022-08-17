Those who knew him best say Melvin Perez approached sports and life the same way he did teaching.
In short, the former star athlete at St. Michael’s and celebrated math teacher at various schools around Santa Fe did it with passion, discipline and an unquenchable demand for getting the most out of every experience.
“A lot of athletes and a lot of students, they want to be pushed — but not all,” said high school classmate Bill Beacham. “If you weren’t ready to be pushed, you weren’t ready to have Melvin Perez standing in front of you. He always believed it was your deal as an athlete or student, but if you weren’t willing to put out that effort he was going to let you know about it.”
Perez died of a heart attack in his Santa Fe home Tuesday. He was 71, and is survived by an extended family that includes daughters Ashley Perez and Melanie Perez, two grandchildren and countless others who played for, coached with and learned from a man known for his drive and relentless quest to get the most out of those around him.
“He was tough, but tough in a good way because he wanted the best from you, and if he didn’t get it, he’d let you know,” said David Rodriguez, a former student of Perez’s who played subvarsity basketball for him at St. Michael’s more than four decades ago. “He got your attention as a coach, but I’ll tell you this: He was one hell of a math teacher. You didn’t dare show up to his class unprepared.”
Born March 26, 1951, and a 1969 graduate of St. Michael’s, the curly haired Perez was a multisport star for the Horsemen. He excelled in basketball where, at 6-foot-2, he was a low-post scoring machine who was also a dominant rebounder. He played an integral role in the team’s dominance in the late 1960s, when the Horsemen won three state championships.
He was called up to varsity late in his sophomore year when the Horsemen went undefeated, then became the team’s go-to scorer and rebounder his final two years. He parlayed that into a college career at Sam Houston State, where he transformed from low-post prep phenom into a solid backcourt player known for his intensity.
He went on to get a master’s degree from New Mexico Highlands and became a local legend in Santa Fe’s various adult basketball and softball leagues in the decade that followed. He was memorably part of a city league championship game where he and a group of other locals — like Beacham and Jackie Ortega, among others beat a team of ex-University of New Mexico basketball players in a game at the College of Santa Fe.
“He probably had 37 points and a dozen rebounds in that game,” said high school teammate Joe Butler. “He just went off.”
Another former classmate, former Santa Fe High and St. Michael’s athletic director Tom Manning, remembered Perez as one of the best athletes in school history. He and Butler recalled how Perez could dunk a basketball from a flat-footed stance under the rim.
“Out of all that, I think he might have enjoyed being a math teacher the most,” Manning said. “He was a great athlete, but he never really talked about that. He did love teaching, though.”
Beacham was best friends with Perez since the second grade and the news of Perez’s passing was particularly hard on him. The two joined another friend to go on what turned out to be one final fishing trip last weekend.
“It’s the hardest thing, as death goes, that I’ve ever had to face,” Beacham said. “The pain from this is so deep I can’t really explain it. He lived a beautiful life, two great kids and all the memories he made doing things for other people. The one thing death can’t take away is all the stories we’ll have.”
Ashley Perez remembered her father as a humble man who simply had no off switch. With his teaching and coaching days long behind him, he always found ways to keep busy.
Melanie Perez shared a autobiography her dad wrote in college in 1970. In it, he mentioned how he almost had has nose cut off when he was 5, how in the sixth grade he regrettably gave up the saxophone to play baseball, and how the only teacher he had a crush on was Ms. Olivas in first grade.
“They broke the mold with guys like Melvin,” Butler said. “He demanded the most out of you, but if you needed a kidney, he’d give you one.”
Perez spent years as the official scorekeeper for boys and girls basketball games at Santa Fe High, a place he coached softball when his daughters attended school in the late 1990s and early 2000s. If the Demons were on the court in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium, Perez was usually there manning the book and keeping stats.
“He never really retired even after he retired,” Ashley Perez said. “He was always busy, always had to be doing something. If that meant driving to Albuquerque to take care of his grandkids or doing something around the house, maybe walking his dogs, he never sat still. After he retired he re-did his entire house, the floors, all the tiling and carpet.”
Perez had just finished walking his dogs Tuesday morning when he returned home. Before entering his home one final time, he passed his beloved late-’60s Chevy Impala station wagon in his driveway. He used it as part of a carpet repair business he began about a decade ago.
It was that car, those dogs, that house, that family and all those friends who served as the light of Perez’s life. In his passing, it’s his influence on them that will never be forgotten.
“Melvin Perez was as solid as the day is long,” Butler said. “It gave special meaning to what it meant to call him a friend.”
Perez’s family is aiming for a public memorial service Sept. 11 at St. Michael’s.