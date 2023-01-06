Pecos High School logo

ESPAÑOLA — A night after hitting on all cylinders, the Pecos Panthers misfired.

The state's top-ranked team in Class 2A didn't look like it for significant stretches of Friday's semifinal against Escalante in the Northern Rio Grande Tournament in Española Valley's Edward Medina Gymnasium.

The Panthers struggled to score for long stretches against the Lobos' 2-3 zone, and the effort was inconsistent. Still, they did enough to secure a 55-48 win to advance to the Northern Rio Grande finals for the 10th straight year.

