ESPAÑOLA — A night after hitting on all cylinders, the Pecos Panthers misfired.
The state's top-ranked team in Class 2A didn't look like it for significant stretches of Friday's semifinal against Escalante in the Northern Rio Grande Tournament in Española Valley's Edward Medina Gymnasium.
The Panthers struggled to score for long stretches against the Lobos' 2-3 zone, and the effort was inconsistent. Still, they did enough to secure a 55-48 win to advance to the Northern Rio Grande finals for the 10th straight year.
Awaiting the Panthers are the Mesa Vista Trojans, who completed an unprecedented day in which both the boys and girls teams reached the finals for the first time after a 67-59 win over Dulce.
The teams face off at 7 p.m. Saturday for the tournament title.
The Panthers (11-1) held a 14-7 lead but the Lobos were scrappy and battled their way back to within 17-16 in the second quarter and never really went away. They were wiithin 30-29 on Monte Faulker's three-point play with 5:05 left in the third quarter, but the Panthers scored eight straight points, capped by a 3-pointer and a breakaway layup by Malik Barrens to up the advantage to 38-29 with less than a minute left in the quarter.
Escalante (6-6) never got closer than five the rest of the way.
The Trojans (6-4) took note of the Lobos' success, but they showed they are capable of handling pressure against the Hawks (8-7). They were methodical against the Dulce press and held a 35-25 halftime lead that grew to 44-30 on Brandon Sandoval's 3 midway through the third.
Dulce's pressure finally started to create turnovers and got within 63-58 on Bob Harrison's 3 with 53 seconds left, but Mesa Vista hit enough free throws down the stretch (6 for 10) to pull off the win.
Dulce and Escalante will play for third place at 4 p.m.
Consolation
Mora 63, Questa 32
The Rangers were slow starters but made up for it in the second and third quarters. They scored 46 points to expand a 16-11 lead to 46-24 heading into the fourth quarter. Derik Duran led the charge for Mora (5-6) during that spurt with eight points, while Andrew Fresquez hit a pair of 3s during a 20-point third.
Joaquin Barela led the Rangers with 11 points, while Fresquez and Duran each had eight.
Mora plays Peñasco for fifth place at 1 p.m.
Martin Rivera and Dominic Vallejos led the Wildcats (2-8) with six points.
Peñasco 64, McCurdy 49
Elias Archibeque would not let the Panthers lose. The guard scored 31 points, with 18 coming in the first half, as Peñasco built a 31-20 halftime lead. Jeremiah Martinez added 17 points.
Ryan Montoya led the Bobcats (3-8) with 17 points.
McCurdy plays Questa at 10 a.m. for seventh place.