Boys basketball
Class 2A State Tournament
First round
No. 1 Pecos 97, No. 16 Estancia 66
What happened: Bears shouldn't run with Panthers. Estancia learned that lesson the hard way as Pecos took a 31-13 lead after a quarter and extended it to 59-30 at the half in Louis G. Sanchez Memorial Gymnasium. The Panthers finally got their perimeter game going, knocking down 13 of 33 tries from the 3-point range.
Standouts: Xavier Padilla scored 29 of his team-high 31 points in the first half for Pecos, while Anthony Armijo hit five 3s and had 21 points. Even with the duo scoring more than half of the Panthers' points, 12 players scored. Kody Larson led Estancia with 15 points.
What's next: Pecos (26-1) takes on No. 9 Rehoboth in the 2A quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Santa Ana Star Center.
