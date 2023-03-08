RIO RANCHO — Many teams have tried, many have failed, but the Eunice Cardinals were the latest to learn the harsh truth.

Don’t run with the Pecos Panthers.

For most of the season, the Pecos Panthers had to find ways to get teams to play at their frenetic, breakneck pace. On Wednesday night in the Rio Rancho Events Center, the Cardinals obliged Class 2A’s top team by turning the hardwood into a track meet.