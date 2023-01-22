Much has been made about District 5-2A in girls basketball, which had three teams ranked in the top eight at one point in the MaxPreps.com rankings (which is used by the New Mexico Activities Association as a part of its selection and seeding criteria).
Now, meet 2A’s power district on the boys side — 6-2A.
Led by the Pecos Panthers, who are far and away the No. 1 team in the classification, the district has all four of its schools ranked in the top seven of the latest MaxPreps.com rankings. Santa Rosa sits No. 2 (just ahead of Academy for Technology and the Classics), while Clayton is fourth and Texico sits seventh.
It also will be the last district to start its portion of the regular season in the state, and it offers a doozy of an opener for Pecos. The Lions come to Louis G. Sanchez Memorial Gymnasium to play the Panthers in what is shaping up to be another showdown for the top seed in 2A.
Pecos already turned away one challenger Saturday when it demolished ATC 81-50 after the Phoenix beat reigning 2A champion Albuquerque Menaul on Jan. 19.
* * *
Quick, name a power conference in college hoops.
The Big 12 comes to mind. So does the Big Ten, SEC and maybe the Big East.
You want the NCAA Division II equivalent? Look no further than the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, home to New Mexico Highlands. As far as D-II goes, this is the Big 12.
There are four teams ranked in the Top 25. Black Hills State made it as high as No. 3 until it suffered its first loss of the season to Colorado Mesa, which jumped into the national polls last week by virtue of that win.
At the moment, Colorado School of Mines is No. 5, Black Hills State is No. 8, Fort Lewis is 12 and Colorado Mesa is 23.
Yes, Highlands has to play all of them. Coached by Capital grad Mike Dominguez, the Cowboys lost 82-57 to Black Hills State at home last weekend, dropping them to 0-5 against the four RMAC teams currently ranked. They still have one more left, a Feb. 17 road trip to Mesa.
Think of it this way: If the RMAC were, say, the Big East (which has four teams ranked in this week’s D-I poll), the Cowboys would be St. John’s or Butler — a solid club with enough history to make them relevant but just a step or two behind the bigwigs in the spotlight.
At 7-12 overall and 5-8 in RMAC play, Highlands has a good shot at reaching the conference tournament. Only the top eight teams make it and the Cowboys are tied for 10th place, just a half-game out of that final spot.
Of course, getting there means a quarterfinal road trip to play the top seed which, by all accounts, will be one of the top 10 teams in the country. Picture St. John’s playing Xavier or, in Big 12 parlance, West Virginia playing Kansas; not a crazy mismatch but certainly one with a big favorite.
Highlands will be on the road for its next three games and return home Feb. 10 to face Chadron State.
* * *
Santa Fe wrestling teams saw themselves take divergent paths this weekend. Capital and St. Michael’s went to Albuquerque St. Pius X’s Sartan Scuffle, while Santa Fe High went to West Las Vegas’ Spencer Cole Memorial Invitational.
The Demons placed fifth out of eight teams with 66 points, and came away with three placers. Elias Mendiola improved to 19-4 on the season with a taught 4-3 win over Ernie Gonzales of Los Lunas at the 121-pound division. Tomas Martinez took third place at 145 pounds, beating Joshua Pacheco in a 9-0 major decision. Mateo Tapia took fourth at 114 when Toby Baca pinned him in the third-place match.
On the girls side, Alana Juarez was second in the 132 division, losing to Valencia’s Katie Booth by a pin.
At St. Pius, Capital had a pair of runner-up finishers, as Avelino Trujillo was pinned by Miyamura’s Gage Sellers in the third period at 114 and Sevastian Madrid lost a 10-6 decision to Anastacio Martinez of Albuquerque Atrisco Heritage Academy.
The Jaguars placed ninth in the 16-team tournament, while St. Michael’s was 14th with 23 points and Tierra Encantada was 16th with three.
As for the girls division, Capital was seventh with 50.5 points, and Anika Rodriguez took the 165 weight class with a pair of wins over Albuquerque Highland’s Naomi Peralta, the second by a 19-2 technical fall. Alyssa Sandoval was third at 107, pinning Aurora Armijo of Albuquerque Volcano Vista in the first period.
Jennier Guerra (132) and Nisa Gallegos (185) each placed fourth in their weight class.
* * *
The streak is over.
Down 32-13 at halftime, the Cleveland boys basketball team rallied for a 53-50 win over visiting Volcano Vista on Saturday, ending the Hawks’ winning streak at 47 games. It ties Lordsburg for the third-longest streak in state history and was just six shy of tying the all-time mark set by the Hobbs boys from 1965-67.
Cleveland used a 2-3 zone in the second half, a move that flustered Volcano’s offense and gave the Storm new life on offense.
There are a couple of Santa Fe ties to the Volcano roster. The grandfather of senior guard Anthony Gonzales (Gil Gonzales) graduated from St. Michael’s and won multiple state titles while playing basketball with the Horsemen in the late ’60s, including his time as a subvarsity player with the fabled 1966 Mighty Midgets.
Forward Kenyon Aguino, a former student at Santa Fe Indian School, is a 6-foot-7 sophomore who starts in the low block but has a solid outside game, he is one of the top players in Class 5A.
* * *
Santa Fe native Henry Stetina is getting recognized for his efforts to promote the game of golf. A PGA professional since 2009 and the program director for the New Mexico State University PGA golf management program, he has been recognized for multiple youth league awards.
He runs junior league at Red Hawk Golf Club in Las Cruces, the largest such program in the Sun Country Section and 13th biggest in the country. He won the Player Engagement #GameChanger award for his efforts.
He will be honored at the PGA Show in Orlando later this week.