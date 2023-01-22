Much has been made about District 5-2A in girls basketball, which had three teams ranked in the top eight at one point in the MaxPreps.com rankings (which is used by the New Mexico Activities Association as a part of its selection and seeding criteria).

Now, meet 2A’s power district on the boys side — 6-2A.

Led by the Pecos Panthers, who are far and away the No. 1 team in the classification, the district has all four of its schools ranked in the top seven of the latest MaxPreps.com rankings. Santa Rosa sits No. 2 (just ahead of Academy for Technology and the Classics), while Clayton is fourth and Texico sits seventh.

