Malik Barrens is only 5-foot-7, but he was the biggest player on the court for the Pecos Panthers.
The junior guard was silky smooth in the opening round of the Northern Rio Grande Tournament on Thursday afternoon, as his 24 points led a regenerated Panthers past Escalante 67-55 in a rematch of a Dec. 19 game that the Lobos won 78-49.
Pecos plays Peñasco in a tournament semifinal in Española Valley’s Edward Medina Gymnasium at 4 p.m. Friday.
Pecos was missing three players because of a COVID-19 outbreak that hit the team that week, and that had a significant impact. In fact, the Panthers have lost four straight games, which is the first time that has happened in eight seasons.
With a full roster this time around, the sixth-seeded Panthers jumped out to an 11-0 lead that was more reflective of their talent.
Barrens had a big role in that, scoring his team’s first five points, but his presence loomed even larger to start the second half. He scored 13 points in the quarter, including the last seven for the Panthers as they turned a 23-20 halftime edge into a 50-30 lead on a drive in the paint with less than a minute left in the quarter.
Pecos (5-5) also displayed its usual peskiness on defense, as the Lobos, the second seed in the tournament, were constantly harassed from end-to-end. The performance was a far cry from the first matchup, in which the Panthers fell behind 26-10 in the first quarter and never got any closer.
The Lobos (7-4) rallied from the early deficit and cut the margin to 15-14 by the end of the quarter. Pecos led 21-20 with less than 3 minutes left before starting a 16-6 run that got the lead back to double figures midway though the third.
Barrens had his hands all over that, as he scored six points on drives to the basket during that spurt. He capped a 13-2 run with a deep 3-pointer and a pair of drives for 50-30 with less than a minute left in the quarter.
Boys
Mesa Vista 63, Questa 56
The eighth-seeded Wildcats played spoiler for much of the first half, leading 15-11 after quarter before the No. 1 Trojans (8-1) found their bearings after an almost three-week layoff.
Mesa Vista scored 17 points in the second for a 28-23 lead at the half, and held a 43-38 lead entering the fourth. A Daniel Martinez 3 with 6:30 left in the game proved crucial, as it gave the Trojans a 48-40 lead and the closest the Wildcats came after that was five points.
Mesa Vista takes on fourth-seeded Dulce in a semifinal at 7 p.m.
Jordan Cervantes had 16 points to lead the Trojans, and Brandon Sandoval added 12. Questa had Matt Rael with a game-high 19 points and Tate Dennis added 15.
Dulce 58, McCurdy 51
The Bobcats trailed only 30-26 at the half, but the Hawks (8-4) outscored them 15-7 in the third quarter for a 45-33 lead that was threatened, but never lost.
Damian Gonzales and Isaiah Rael led the outburst with five points apiece in the quarter, and Gonzales was Dulce’s top scorer with 11 point. Rael and Bob Harrison each added nine.
Markus Martinez had 11 of his 19 points in the second half to lead McCurdy (4-6), which will play Escalante at 1 p.m. in a consolation semifinal.
Peñasco 48, Mora 42
The Rangers led 28-25 heading into the fourth quarter but ran out of gas as the Panthers (7-4) outscored them 23-14 to seal the win.
Peñasco was especially effective at the free-throw line, hitting six of eight and four in a row in the final minutes. Elias Archibeque led the charge, as he scored nine of his 18 points in the final quarter. Elijah Lucero added 11 and Juan Arellano had 10.
The Rangers (5-4) were paced by Lincoln Alcon’s 12 points and Joaquina Barela had nine. Mora takes on Questa in the consolation semifinal at 10 a.m.
Girls
Mesa Vista 83, Mora 23
The Lady Trojans (8-0) wasted little time in settling the outcome in the final opening round game, jumping to a 23-4 lead after a quarter and 40-11 at the half to remain undefeated.
Mesa Vista will play Pecos in a semifinal at 5:30 p.m.
Their pressure was key in producing a lopsided score, as the Rangerettes turned the ball over more times in the first half (16) than they scored points.
Anna Peña led Mesa Vista with 25 points, while Tana Lopez added 15. Mora (1-8) was led by Ellianna Martinez’s 11 points.
The Rangerettes (1-8) play Questa in an 11:30 a.m. consolation semifinal.
Peñasco 60, Dulce 57
The Lady Panthers, the second seed in the tournament, had to do some work to dig themselves out a 21-14 deficit after a quarter. They outscored the Lady Hawks 27-20 over the next two quarters to tie the score at 41 heading into the fourth.
It took an extra period, but Peñasco (7-4) lived at the free-throw line, hitting six of eight to seal the win. Rochelle Lopez had a team-high 19 points for the Lady Panthers, while Maricela MaCauley added 16.
Sidneyanne Becenti led Dulce (3-8) with 29 points, with 10 coming in the opening quarter.
Peñasco plays Escalante at 2:30 p.m. in the first girls semifinal of the day.
Pecos 65, Questa 44
The Lady Panthers (5-6) were steady, building leads of 11-8 after a quarter, 31-20 at the half and 46-31 heading into the fourth quarter to advance to a semifinal matchup against the Lady Trojans.
While Savannah Ortiz was her usual self in scoring a game-high 21 points, she received help from Natalia Stout scored 14 of her 16 points in the opening half. Christiana Ragland had 12 points.
Questa (4-5) was led by Annaliese Rivera, who scored 18 points. The Lady Wildcats play Mora in a consolation semifinal at 11:30 a.m.
Escalante 98, McCurdy 21
The Lady Lobos (7-2) were relentless against the Lady Bobcats, scoring 81 points through the first three quarters to advance to the semifinals. All 10 players scored, and five hit double figures.
Kelsea Torres led the way for the Lady Lobos with 18 points, while Brycelyn Martinez and Emma Maestas added 14.
McCurdy had Lorena Pacheco score 12 points, including all six of her team’s points in the second half.
The Lady Bobcats (1-6) play Dulce in an 8:30 a.m. consolation semifinal.
