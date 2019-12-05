PECOS — Take about 20 steps into Louis G. Sanchez Memorial Gymnasium’s lobby and glance to your left. Right before your eyes, you’ll see a problem brewing.
There, tucked behind a window-sized pane of glass is a row of basketball championship trophies adorned with nets cut down during celebrations inside the gym just a few feet away. Behind them are team photos, many of which are showing their age with the telltale signs of yellowing.
Not long ago, there was a time when that hardware was proudly facing the front, each inscription clearly visible to serve as a reminder of galvanizing moments of pride from days gone by.
Simply put, it’s getting pretty crowded in there.
“I guess you could say it’s a problem, but I guess that’s a good problem to have, you know?” said Ira Harge Jr., the boys basketball head coach who has turned Pecos into the small-school superpower the village always believed it could be.
The Panthers have gone a collective 83-7 the last three seasons, winning state all three times and putting them in line to become just the fourth team in New Mexico prep basketball history to win four in a row.
They’re starting this season ranked a near-unanimous No. 1 in the coaches’ poll, garnering 18 of the 19 first-place votes. Guess which coach didn’t put the Panthers at the top?
“I can’t put us at 1,” Harge said. “I just can’t. Let other people do that, not me.”
It wasn’t all that long ago that winning anything other than a district title seemed like a pipe dream around here. The school went more than a half century between state crowns, coming close a few times — like the 1983 squad that lost its undefeated record in the state finals and the double-digit loss teams of ‘87 and ‘05 that made it to the finals and lost.
“It hasn’t always been easy,” Harge said. “Remember, that first year we only won six games. I knew we could be good eventually but I didn’t think it would turn into this.”
For years, that 1966 Class B championship trophy sat prominently behind the glass in the lobby, immortalizing a team coached by Jake Martinez as the gold standard of what the Panthers can accomplish if everything goes right. Harge led the Panthers to Class 3A titles in 2017 and 2018, then to the re-classified 2A crown last March.
The three blue trophies, coupled with the title won by the Pecos girls last March, have left them all in a row at steep angles behind the glass. An additional ride to the top might require some creative engineering.
By all accounts, the planning phase should start now. The Panthers lost seven seniors from last year’s team, including three of their top four scorers and rebounders.
They return nine seniors and a roster whose tallest player is center Ish Villegas, a muscular 6-2 post who looks perfectly suited to be a tight end or linebacker. In Pecos terms, Ish is kind of the new guy. His family moved there from the Silver City area when he was in the third grade, but in that time he has become ingrained in the ways of Panthers hoops.
“It’s like a year-round thing here,” he said. “This really is the only thing we do. Basketball is what everyone here loves the most.”
Devoid of a football program, Pecos didn’t field a baseball team last spring when not enough players came out. The track program is solid and the school’s cross country teams have a bigger trophy crowding problem than hoops, but it’s clear that the heart of Pecos still beats to the sound of bouncing basketballs and squeaky high tops.
“Like, what else are we going to do?” said co-captain Xavier Padilla, one of the team’s top offensive threats and a key cog in the lineup since his freshman season. “We can run around outside but this place, this is where we want to be. We’re always in the gym no matter what time of year it is.”
Anthony Armijo is the team’s point guard. He’s part of basketball royalty in Pecos; his grandfather still holds the school’s scoring record, a distinction that comes up for healthy debate from time to time.
“He still kind of reminds me about it, but all I do is show him my rings,” Armijo said, holding up three fingers — with a fourth purposely edging painfully close to full extension like the others. “It’s about winning championships here. Everyone on this team thinks it can happen. It kind of should happen, you know?”
The fact that is no football means the players literally hit the ground running this time of year. There’s no adjustment period, no working out the kinks. From Day 1 under Harge’s watch, the Panthers are capable of playing like they would in late February.
The success has led to better scheduling opportunities since everyone wants to take a shot at knocking off the three-time reigning champs. The Panthers get frequent dates with the state’s best small-school teams and a handful of larger schools at upcoming tournaments like the Al Armendariz Classic at Capital and the Stu Clark Invitational in Las Vegas.
“With the cross country team doing the things it has all these years, this is a place of runners,” Harge said. “These players come into the season in great shape and ready to play. That’s a big, big advantage not every school has.”
That may be true, but there’s no getting around the idea that this dynasty — and that’s exactly what it is — has a deeper explanation than guys being in shape. Harge has brought a level of competitiveness that kids of all ages have fallen in love with. The grassroots program he started at the elementary level has led to a carousel of players in the 5-foot-6 to 6-foot window who use speed, driving, shooting and pressure defense to turn the green and gold into the most feared colors at the small-school level.
With a résumé that puts him among some of the elite coaches in state history (the Panthers are 106-13 the last four years), bigger schools around the state have begun to take notice. Harge has had a handful of programs inquire about his interest.
Not even a recent opening at his alma mater, Albuquerque St. Pius X, could get him to leave.
“I love it here,” he said. “I thought it might be like this, but it’s become home. It’s a special place for me, for us.”
Settling in has turned out to be a good thing for Harge. It’s given him plenty of time to figure out what to do about that crowded trophy case should he happen to cut down any more nets.
