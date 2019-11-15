Northern New Mexico has two survivors of the Class 2A losers bracket Friday, but how long will their Saturday be?
Pecos, the fourth seed, and No. 9 Peñasco advanced to semifinals on that side of the draw and will play at 8 a.m. Saturday in the Santa Ana Star Center. The winner advances to the championship semifinals at 11:30 a.m.
The Lady Panthers’ path in the losers bracket had a Northern flavor to it, as they swept No. 6 Coronado, 25-23, 25-14, 25-21 in the morning opening round. Pecos (20-5) followed that by beating No. 10 Desert Academy, 21-25, 25-18, 25-13, 25-13 to reach an elimination showdown with No. 3 Hagerman. The winner plays top seed Texico in an official semifinal, as the double-elimination portion of the tournament changes to a single-elimination format.
Meanwhile, Peñasco (17-8) started its day with a five-game marathon against No. 7 Eunice, winning 22-25, 25-22, 28-26, 21-25, 15-11. The evening match was much easier, as it swept No. 11 Magdalena, 25-20, 25-10, 25-13. Peñasco, which is also called the Lady Panthers, faces No. 5 Mescalero Apache for the right to play No. 2 Dulce.
Meanwhile, No. 8 Monte del Sol saw its season end at the hands of the Lady Wildcats, its District 2-2A foe. Desert Academy (13-10) won, 27-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-19. The Lady Dragons finish 20-6.
Class 4A
Los Alamos saw its season conclude in the opening round of the losers bracket, as No. 9 Silver swept the No. 7 Lady Hilltoppers, 25-20, 25-18, 26-24, in the Star Center. Los Alamos ended its season at 15-9. Fellow District 2-4A member Pojoaque Valley also saw its season end on a down note — with its fourth straight loss against a team that it beat in the regular season. This time, it was No. 8 Albuquerque Hope Christian who handed the No. 10 Elkettes the defeat with a sweep. Pojoaque (15-9) beat the Lady Huskies in September for the Tournament of Champions title at Santa Fe High.
Class 1A
Santa Fe Waldorf’s stay in the 1A bracket ended with a sweep at the hands of No. 6 Tatum at Rio Rancho High School. The Lady Wolves finished their season at 9-14.
Class 5A
Santa Fe High, the fifth seed, beat No. 11 Roswell in the opening round of the loser’s bracket, 25-13, 19-25, 25-20, 25-16, to play No. 8 Rio Rancho Cleveland in the next round late Friday. The match started after 10 p.m. and results weren’t available. See santafenewmexican.com/sports for an update.
