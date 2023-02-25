PECOS — For the nine seniors donning Pecos Panthers uniforms, they’ve never known what it’s like to lose a district tournament.
Not as middle-school spectators watching their beloved Panthers play, nor as the next link in the Pecos dynasty. It’s tradition the next group of varsity players want to continue.
“You tell yourself, ‘I want to be there; I want to do the same thing as these guys,’ ” senior wing Jodiah Padilla said.
For the seventh straight year, the Panthers completed the district tournament journey holding the championship plaque. Forcing 34 turnovers, Pecos cast aside the Texico Wolverines 75-59 to win the District 6-2A tournament championship in Louis G. Sanchez Memorial Gymnasium on Saturday night.
The Panthers (24-3) dictated the tempo and overcame a sloppy start on the offensive end by focusing on what they do best — pressuring opponents from the moment they step onto the court.
It has been the program’s calling card during that time, as it has reached the state semifinals six times in that stretch and played in five state championship games, winning four of them.
“We gotta rely on our defense,” Pecos head coach Arthur Gonzales said. “We preach it, and it doesn’t have a bad day.”
Offensively, the Panthers started off poorly. Even though it forced 12 turnovers through the first 13 minutes of the game, Pecos connected on just seven of its first 30 shots.
That allowed Texico (15-12) to take a 23-19 lead when John Parks hit a 15-foot runner with 3:03 left in the first half. Despite the poor shooting, the Panthers didn’t panic. Nor did they waver from their strategy.
“Our coaches do a good job of putting us in those situations in practice,” Padilla said. “Our [assistant] coach Kevin Vigil, he always preaches to us that basketball is a game of runs. There are going to be highs and lows, and you just want to ride those highs for as long as you can and end the lows as fast as possible.”
Pecos rode the high of the final 3 minutes of the half, outscoring the Wolverines 14-2 to swing momentum its way. When Malik Barrens drained a 3 from the right wing at the buzzer, Pecos suddenly led 33-25 at the half.
After scoring six of the first seven points of the third quarter, Texico head coach Craig Cook called timeout in the face of a 39-26 deficit just 69 seconds into the second half.
Barrens said the team learned an invaluable lesson in its regular-season finale against Clayton. Pecos could not push the pace against the Yellowjackets, in part because of what Barrens called selfish play by some players.
While the rest of the district teams played, the Panthers worked on making the extra pass and not settling for good shots when better ones could be had.
“We kinda did it to ourselves,” Barrens said. “Once we start playing team ball, when everyone gets involved, that’s how we’re supposed to play. Once we get started, we can’t stop.”
Pecos shot the ball well over the final 19 minutes of the game, connecting on 23 of 40 shots from the field while going 8-for-13 from the free-throw line.
At one point, the lead grew to 56-38 on Jonathon Lopez-Vialpando’s hook shot off an offensive rebound with :56 left in the third.
Texico finally got on track behind senior wing Jahvon Askew. He scored nine straight points to trim the margin to 58-47 with 6:38 left in the game. After a quick four-point Panthers burst, the Wolverines again pushed back with a 6-0 run capped by an Askew drive to cut the lead to 62-53 at the 4:46 mark.
“You see how fast he is,” Gonzales said of Askew. “He’s a state champ in the 100 [meters in track and field], 200, long jump. He’s an athlete. Our guys are doing everything they can to keep up with him, but he does stretch teams.”
But the Panthers showed championship poise, scoring six straight points. Zachary Fox capped the run with a midcourt steal and layup for a 72-57 lead with 90 seconds to go.
Pecos will be the top seed when the Class 2A bracket is revealed at about 5 p.m. Sunday and will begin its quest to return to the finals for the sixth time in the last seven years.