PECOS — For the nine seniors donning Pecos Panthers uniforms, they’ve never known what it’s like to lose a district tournament.

Not as middle-school spectators watching their beloved Panthers play, nor as the next link in the Pecos dynasty. It’s tradition the next group of varsity players want to continue.

“You tell yourself, ‘I want to be there; I want to do the same thing as these guys,’ ” senior wing Jodiah Padilla said.